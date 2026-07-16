  • Wednesday, 15th July, 2026

Private Sector Leaders Champion Data-driven Implementation of Nigeria’s Industrial Policy

Business | 3 seconds ago

As Nigeria’s new industrial policy enters its critical implementation phase, private sector leaders have emphasized that data-driven accountability and sustained execution will be the defining factors in its success.

The call was made during a high-level panel at the recently concluded Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Employers’ Summit, which brought together policymakers, business leaders, and industry stakeholders to assess progress on economic reforms. The panel, titled, “Nigeria’s Industrial Policy: Implications for Industrial Development, Trade and Investment Promotion,” was moderated by Ms. Nancy Illoh-Nnaji, Anchor and Producer of MoneyLine on AIT.

Speaking, the Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, described the industrial policy as a landmark achievement. “This is the most comprehensive industrial policy we’ve ever had since independence. It clearly outlines the areas we need to focus upon to transform our industrial landscape,” he said, confirming that a public scorecard review is expected in the first week of July.

On his part, Mr. Ade Adefeko stressed the need for Nigeria to move beyond raw commodity exports. “We’ve been moving arithmetically in terms of production and value addition rather than geometrically. What doesn’t get measured doesn’t get done,” he noted.

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