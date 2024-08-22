Youth Leaders Demand Revamp of Public Infrastructure in Niger Delta, Seek Fairness

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta have demanded the revamping of key public infrastructure in the region, urging the government to take decisive steps in ensuring that the creeks and hard-to-reach areas in the oil-rich area have access to basic life-supporting facilities.

In a communiqué after a meeting convened by the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders (NDENYL) in Port Harcourt, the various ethnic groups said that the much-talked-about Lagos-Calabar coastal road should commence from the region, while the East-West road and sea ports much be completed promptly.

The document was signed by representatives from Itsekiri, Annang, Orashi, Ijaw, Isoko, Urhobo, Ndokwa, Ughodo, Ibibio, Ikwere, Oro, among others.

The forum called for a renewed focus on sustainable development initiatives that directly benefit the communities in the Niger Delta, including prioritising infrastructure development, environmental preservation, and the creation of employment opportunities for the youth.

“The government must take decisive steps in ensuring that the creeks and hard-to-reach areas in the oil-rich region have access to basic life-supporting facilities and social infrastructure while communities at risk of extinction due to ocean inundation and erosion are adequately protected,” the group stated.

The ethnic nationalities stated that there should be no excuses for delays in the completion of the entire East-West Road, especially the sections within the Niger Delta region.

“While we commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiating the Coastal Road project, we strongly demand that the road’s construction begins in Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Rivers States.

“Our concern is that if this isn’t done, the project might only benefit the South-West, neglecting the South-South region, which is the primary source of the funds for the project,” the nationalities stressed.

They urged Tinubu to fulfil his promise of upgrading and ensuring the proper operation of Ibaka Seaport in Akwa Ibom, along with other key ports across the region, to facilitate importation and promote socioeconomic advancement.

The forum emphasised the importance of continuous engagement and constructive dialogue between the federal government and its agencies, such as regulators in the oil and gas industry and the people of the Niger Delta.

It lauded the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari, for engaging indigenous firms, such as Tantita Security Services, which it said has so far employed over 26,000 young people as vanguards in the fight against economic sabotage in the region.

It called on the government to expedite action on the ongoing rehabilitation of the nation’s moribund refineries, which has been a major cause for concern for years now.

The forum expressed concern over the slow implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), particularly the establishment of host community development trusts.

According to the ethnic nationalities, the gas-to-power and Presidential CNG initiatives although laudable, must be scaled up and implemented more rapidly, especially in the Niger Delta.

The youths highlighted the ongoing environmental degradation and concerns in the region, particularly from incessant oil spills and gas leaks, amongst others, and called for more proactive measures.

“The forum commended the NUPRC’s efforts in managing divestment deals by major oil companies but insisted that legacy issues, environmental damage, and decommissioning of obsolete equipment must be thoroughly addressed before approvals,” the communiqué added.

It said that oil companies should operate from Niger Delta, insisting that the region is peaceful and habitable, arguably more so than many other regions

The youths advocated a fair and equitable distribution of employment opportunities for qualified youths in the region in the ongoing 2024 NNPCL employment, calling for a 60 per cent employment ratio for the Niger Delta region.

Besides, they called for increased funding for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), especially in light of the harsh economic realities in Nigeria and the continuous depreciation of the naira.

The forum also formally requested a meeting with the ministers of oil; gas; Niger Delta Affairs, NNPCL GCEO; PAP administrator; NLNG CEO; NUPRC CEO to address the issues raised.