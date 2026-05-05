Dallas Mavericks Name Masai Ujiri Team President, Alternate Governor

The Dallas Mavericks are turning to one of the NBA’s most accomplished architects to lead their next chapter, naming Masai Ujiri Team President and Alternate Governor.

Ujiri will oversee all aspects of the Mavericks’ basketball operations, including roster construction, player personnel, and scouting while working with team leadership to shape the organization’s basketball philosophy and long-term direction.

“The Dallas Mavericks are committed to being a world-class organization with a strong culture and focused on winning championships. Masai Ujiri is one of the great basketball leaders of this generation and his addition to our franchise is a critical step in meeting our goals,” said Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont. “We are honored to have him join the Mavs family. We welcome his energy and determination along with his leadership, experience and many accomplishments as a basketball executive. We are very excited about the future of our team.”

Ujiri joins the Mavericks with more than a decade of experience leading NBA front offices, most recently serving as Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, where he led the franchise to its first NBA Championship in 2019.

Widely regarded for his ability to build competitive rosters and develop talent, Ujiri has consistently positioned his teams for long-term success while maintaining flexibility and discipline.

Beyond basketball operations, Ujiri is the founder of Giants of Africa, a nonprofit organization he launched in 2003 focused on empowering youth across the continent through basketball, education, and leadership development. In 2025, he was named a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, further reflecting his global impact.

“I’m honored to join the Dallas Mavericks and step into this role at such an important time for the organization,” said Ujiri. “This is a franchise with a proud history, passionate fans, and a commitment to winning. I look forward to working with our players, coaches, and leadership team to build something that reflects that standard and competes at the highest level. We will win in Dallas.”

Ujiri began his career as an international scout with the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets before rising to lead the basketball operation in Denver, where he was named NBA Executive of the Year. In 2026, he joined the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo ownership group, supporting the continued growth of the women’s game. He has long been recognized as a forward-thinking leader with deep relationships across the league and a strong commitment to player development and organizational culture.