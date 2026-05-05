Sporting Lagos Edge Ranchers Bees in NNL Super Four Opener

Sporting Lagos kicked off their 2026 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super Four campaign on a winning note on Monday, edging Ranchers Bees of Kaduna 1-0 in a tightly contested opener at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The Lagos-based side wasted no time asserting themselves, showing clear attacking intent from the blast of the whistle. Their early pressure nearly paid off in the 17th minute when Seun Akanji carved out the first real chance of the game, but his effort was smartly denied by the Ranchers Bees goalkeeper.

Sporting Lagos continued to probe for an opener, with Aliyu Baba also displaying moments of attacking promise. However, despite their dominance in possession and territory, they struggled to find the cutting edge needed to break down a resolute Ranchers Bees defence.

The breakthrough eventually arrived five minutes before halftime. A well-worked move down the flank saw Shola Oladunjoye combine with Seun Akanji who delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, where Alex Leme rose highest to power home a clinical header in the 40th minute, sending the Sporting Lagos bench into celebration.

That goal proved to be the difference in a game defined by discipline and defensive organisation from both sides. Ranchers Bees pushed for an equaliser in the second half but were unable to breach Sporting Lagos’ backline, as the Lagos side held firm to secure all three points.

Seun Akanji, who provided the decisive assist and remained a constant threat throughout the encounter, was deservedly named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Speaking after the game, Akanji credited his teammates for the victory and stressed the importance of staying focused going forward.

“This award means a lot, but it’s not just about me, it is about the team. Everyone put in a great shift today, and that’s what got us the win. We are happy with the start, but we know there’s still a lot ahead, so we stay focused and keep working hard,” he said.

With the win, Sporting Lagos set the pace in the Super Four tournament, laying down an early marker as they continue their quest for silverware.

Dignitaries present at the game include the Special Adviser to the president on Media and Public Communications, Chief Sunday Dare, Chairman of the Nigeria National League, George Aluo, Executive Board Member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi and ex international Felix Owolabi MON.

Super Eagles Head Coach. Eric Chelle and his assistant, Daniel Ogunmodede, were also in attendance.