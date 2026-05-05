Monimichelle Sports Facility Boss Dedicates City PeopleAward to Bayelsa Gov

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Limited, Ebi Ezekiel Egbe, has dedicated the City PeopleMagazine Award presented to him to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri for the transformation that he has brought upon the state.

Egbe, a CAF/FIFA certified groundsman and licensed agent, is the leading stadium facility expert in the country with his Monimichelle stamp on no less than 15 stadiums across the country, the most recent is the ongoing massive reconstruction of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Speaking shortly after he received his award from the guest of honour at the ceremony, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Egbe, said the honour was not just a personal achievement for him but a reflection of the collective progress in Bayelsa.

“I am deeply honored and genuinely excited to receive this special recognition from City People. This award is not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the collective progress we are witnessing in my dear state of origin Bayelsa.

“I proudly dedicate this recognition to the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, whose deliberate and visionary commitment to connecting every part of Bayelsa State through durable and quality road network. This is transforming lives, opening up creek communities, and driving real time development in our state.

“This honor belongs to a leadership that is working, and to a people whose future is being actively secured by his Excellency Governor Douye Diri,” observed the Monimichelle Boss who has thrown his hat into the ring to contest for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives.

Egbe is aspiring to represent the Southern Ijaw Federal constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He told THISDAY that he was answering the call of his people in the race to the National Assembly.

“It is time for me to answer the call. To be able to make appreciable impact, one needs to be at the centre where decisions are taken. For those of us in Sports, we cannot stand aside and be complaining. We have to be involved to effect policies to change Nigerian sports and other sectors for good.

Over the years, Egbe has remained actively involved in grassroots politics and the welfare of his people, earning respect and admiration across his constituency.