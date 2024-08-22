PPDC Trains 30 Law Clinicians on Justice Reforms in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Coordinator of Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), Fatima Bello Raji, who is also the state Program Officer, Access to Justice, has said that the PPDC has trained 30 Law Clinicians and Law Coordinators on Justice Sector Reforms in the state.

Raji made the disclosure to journalists shortly after the capacity and training workshop held in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

While welcoming the participants in her open remarks, she revealed that the capacity workshop was organised to empower law coordinators and clinicians on Justice Sector reforms.

The coordinator further revealed that the training was supported by the US Department of Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) aimed at equipping 30 law clinicians with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive meaningful reforms in the justice sector.

Raji emphasised the vital role law clinicians play in shaping the future of the justice system, particularly in addressing the challenges facing the sector.

“The justice sector in Nigeria is at a crossroads, facing challenges that demand innovative solutions and collective action.

“The training programme is designed to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary to drive meaningful reforms and improve access to justice for all.

“The topics to be explored during the training include the role of law clinics in facilitating access to justice for indigent detainees; ethics of pro bono legal practice in Nigeria, and project reporting,” she said.

Raji added that participants would also learn about lawyering and advocacy skills, strategies for effective advocacy and stakeholder engagement, and addressing systemic barriers to access to justice.

She said: “Through interactive sessions, expert presentations, and collaborative exercises, participants will explore the intricacies of justice sector reforms and identify practical solutions to address pressing issues.”

Raji urged participants to approach the training with an open mind, a willingness to learn, and a commitment for collaboration to create a more just, equitable, and accessible justice system for all.

One of the participants at the workshop, Mr. David Giwa, a student of the Nigeria Law School in Yola, said the training has equipped them with skills to access justice and fast track justice for especially those awaiting trials who were denied access to justice for many years and languishing in the Nigeria Correctional Centres.

He said the reforms would also aid the decongestion of correctional centres and exposed corrupt practices in the judicial sector and so many advantages to mention.