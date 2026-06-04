IEEE to Accelerate Nigeria’s Digital Economy, Research and Innovation

Nigeria is poised to strengthen its position in Africa’s digital transformation landscape as the IEEE Nigeria International Conference on Digital Transformation, NIGERCON 2026, holds in Lagos.

The conference, which is scheduled to hold from November 5–6, 2026, at the University of Lagos, Akoka, will explore the convergence of emerging technologies and digital innovation across critical sectors.

The conference seeks to address issues in Connectivity and Communications, 5G, 6G, telecommunication systems, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine learning, and Cybersecurity.

The conference will bring together researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and global technology experts to explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusive economic growth, improve public sector efficiency, and enhance industrial competitiveness across Nigeria and Africa.

As Nigeria’s digital economy continues to contribute significantly to national GDP, NIGERCON 2026 is expected to serve as a strategic bridge between government, academia, and the private sector. The conference aligns with national priorities focused on digital public infrastructure, innovation-led growth, and technology-enabled service delivery in sectors such as healthcare, education, finance, and smart infrastructure.