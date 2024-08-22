No More Admission Malpractices: Jamb Unveils New Strategies to Enforce Compliance

Mary Nnah





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has declared war on illegal admissions to eradicate admission malpractices in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

At a high-stakes meeting with admission officers from various institutions in Ogun State, JAMB Coordinator Alhaji Abdulhakeem Abdulhammed unveiled new strategies to enforce compliance and ensure merit-based admissions.

The meeting, held Wednesday, August 21st. at the Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM) in Mowe, Ogun State, focused on the theme “Towards Doing Admissions Right in Nigerian Institutions.”

Abdulhammed emphasised that JAMB is determined to eradicate illegal admissions and ensure all admissions are processed through the Central Admission Process System (CAPS).

“We will no longer tolerate admission malpractices,” Abdulhammed warned. “All admissions must be on CAPS. We have automated all our services, and institutions that fail to comply will face severe sanctions from the Minister of Education.”

The new measures include complete automation of JAMB services, online accreditation of centres, remote exams, and digital payment systems. Institutions have been given a one-month grace period to compile and disclose all undisclosed admissions, after which sanctions will be imposed on non-compliant institutions.

Abdulhammed emphasised that JAMB is committed to informing, correcting, and guiding institutions to adopt federal government policies. The meeting marked a significant turning point in Nigeria’s fight against education corruption, and institutions are bracing themselves for a new era of transparency and accountability.

Delivering her remarks at the event, Dr. (Mrs.) Stella Mofunanya, Rector of Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), emphasised the collective responsibility of ensuring a flawless admission process.

She commended the JAMB Coordinator in Ogun State for convening the event at a critical juncture, when the nation’s educational standards are facing a decline and student enrollment processes are becoming increasingly complex.

Dr. Mofunanya drew inspiration from Ecclesiastes 9:10, urging all stakeholders to diligently discharge their duties, saying, “Doing admission right is our collective responsibility, and we must do what our hands find to do with utmost diligence.”

Speaking on the theme “Towards Doing Admissions Right in Nigerian Institutions,” Mrs. Kafayat Ibiwoye, Head of Matriculation and Monitoring Unit at JAMB Office, Ogun State, emphasised the crucial role of admission officers.

She highlighted that the admissions officer, registrar, and vice-chancellor/rector are the three principal officers in institutions, with the admission officer playing a vital role in policy meetings.

Ibiwoye stressed the importance of using the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), a communication platform that facilitates admissions processes. She explained that admission officers are responsible for setting up CAPS systems to guide admissions processes, analyzing student applications to determine eligibility, and evaluating student applications to colleges, universities, and polytechnics. They are also expected to propose students for admission and explain the admission process to stakeholders, including heads of institutions.

She emphasised that admission officers must be guided by institutional admissions criteria and regulatory bodies’ decisions.

“For instance, if the minimum UTME score for admission is set at 100, institutions cannot set their own cutoff at 99”, Ibiwoye said as she encouraged admission officers to take ownership of their roles and ensure transparency in the admissions process.