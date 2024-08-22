I’m Focused on Bequeathing Worthy Legacies to Posterity, Says Oborevwori

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, received the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on a visit on Wednesday with an assurance that his administration was focused on worthy achievements that would leave his name in the sands of time.

Specifically, the governor said that he was not out simply to please individuals but God Almighty alone, because he was determined “to leave a mark for future generations”. and not to please anyone but God.

Bishop Wale Oke led the PFN delegation to the Government House, Asaba.

He admitted that pervasive hunger has watered down the impact of government’s efforts at touching lives through various programmes and projects, but expressed delight that the state has remained relatively peaceful.

While assuring that his administration would not deviate from its avowed commitment to infrastructural and human capital development across the state, Governor Oborevwori said, “We have done a lot but it is still not easy because there is hunger in the land. Throughout the period of protest, Delta State was peaceful because we were praying during the protest.

“I am here to serve the people; I want to do what I will be remembered for so that by the time I leave, they will say he has done this and that. I am not here to please man but God.

“Before you leave, pray to God for permanent peace in Delta State because that is the only way development can come”.

However, Oborevwori, Bishop Oke and the Christians for their prayer and support towards his emergence as the governor.

“As the PFN President, you stand in the position of a father to us in Nigeria and we know your capacity as a prayer warrior; and, I know that you are praying for this nation.

“As it is today, we need prayers so that we can succeed especially those of us in authority. Your prayers will always guide and order our steps to do what is right at all times.

“Your coming today is a blessing to the body of Christ in Delta State. You prayed for me when I was aspiring and the PFN in Delta State also stood by me. It was a challenging time but the will of God like I asked for, prevailed”, he noted.

The governor said that he had to overcome 38 court cases despite winning in 21 out 25 local government areas of the state, noting that God decreed his victory.

“Therefore, as you are here again, we seek your prayers against insecurity, for progress and, above all, for peace and stability of our state and country,” Oborevwori entreated.

Earlier, the PFN President, Bishop Oke, told the governor that they were in Government House to honour him in line with biblical injunctions, disclosing that they were in the state for the dedication of the Delta State Secretariat of the PFN.

He thanked the governor for his generous support for the association as well as the actualization of the project, noting that the Delta PFN Secretariat was the biggest in Nigeria, the country.