Newcastle Versus Man Utd Headlines Premier League Run-in Drama on Showmax

The Premier League hits a critical stage this weekend, and every match counts. From top-four tension to title pressure, it’s all streaming live on Showmax Premier League mobile.

Tomorrow’s headline clash is Newcastle versus Manchester United at St. James’ Park. The Magpies are on a roll, coming off a 3–0 win over Leicester, making it three victories on the bounce. With a game in hand and level on points with 4th-placed Chelsea, a win puts them in control of a Champions League spot.

United, stuck in 13th place after a goalless Manchester Derby, has nothing but pride left to fight for. Still, they can spoil the party for teams above, and this fixture is the perfect opportunity. The game kicks off at 4:30 pm.

Manchester City open the weekend at home to Crystal Palace at 12:30 pm today. Despite dropping points against United, City is still within touching distance of the top four. A win at the Etihad, paired with slip-ups elsewhere, could see them move back into Champions League contention.

Arsenal, now 11 points off the top, host Brentford at 5:30 pm today. After drawing Everton last weekend, they’re desperate for a reaction. With just seven games left, anything but a win and their title hopes are done.

Liverpool, who failed to take advantage of Arsenal’s draw, fell 3–2 to Fulham. They remain at the top but face a tricky test against West Ham—winless in their last four but capable of causing trouble. Chelsea, fresh from a goalless draw against Brentford, take on Ipswich. They’re still 4th but have played one more than Newcastle. Both games kick off at 2:00 pm tomorrow.

Other matchups include Aston Villa’s trip to Southampton, Tottenham away at Wolves, and Brighton vs Leicester. Nottingham Forest hosts Everton in a bottom-half battle, while Bournemouth and Fulham wrap things up on Monday night at 8:00 pm. You can catch all the action for just ₦3,200 a month on Showmax Premier League mobile.

