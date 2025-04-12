  • Saturday, 12th April, 2025

BetKing-sponsored Ikorodu City Stun Katsina Utd 6–0

Sport | 10 minutes ago

Ikorodu City FC, proudly sponsored by BetKing, delivered a dominant performance on home turf at the iconic Omobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, thrashing Katsina United 6–0 in what fans are calling a statement victory in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League season.

The newly promoted side continues to prove that they are not just here to participate but to compete, following this landmark win with earlier impressive victories against top-flight contenders. Notable among them is the 4–1 triumph over Kano Pillars, 3–0 clean sheet against Bayelsa United, showcasing the team’s attacking prowess and tactical evolution.

 The emphatic 6–0 result against Katsina United marks Ikorodu City’s biggest win since joining the top division and further cements their growing reputation as a team to watch this season.

Speaking on the team’s performance, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of BetKing, expressed immense pride in the club’s progression: “This victory is a win for everyone who believes in the power of grassroots football. At BetKing, we are proud to support Ikorodu City FC on this journey from local heroes to national contenders. Their relentless spirit and recent performances are proof that with the right support, Nigerian football can reach unimaginable heights.”

BetKing became the official shirt sponsor and major partner of Ikorodu City FC in 2023 as part of its broader mission to foster talent development and elevate the local football ecosystem. The partnership has since fueled infrastructural growth, fan engagement, and competitive momentum for the Lagos-based club.

As Ikorodu City FC marches forward, fans and stakeholders are buzzing with anticipation, eager to see how far this exciting young squad can go.

