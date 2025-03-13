Oborevwori Warns Civil Servants against Age Falsification to Prolong Years in Service

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has frowned at the attitude of some civil servants in the state who engage in age falsification with the dubious intent to prolong their years of service. He warned those involved to desist from such dubious act or face severe sanctions.

Oborevwori handed down the warning on Tuesday evening at a dinner organised by the state government for the College of Permanent Secretaries led by the State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko; Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments; Directors and Deputy Directors in the state civil service which was held at the Event Centre, Asaba.

The governor said any civil servant who had attained the age of retirement should retire from the service so as to create opportunity for younger ones to be employed, adding that civil servants should always enter their real age in their documentations.

He expressed appreciation to workers in the state for the love they had shown to his administration, pointing out that they should continue to support its policies and programmes for the overall growth and development of the state.

“If you know you have attained retirement age, please, retire so that the younger ones could be employed into the civil service.

“You should use your real age so that people can grow in the system. When you are old, please allow the young ones to take over.

“I thank you for the love you people have shown to this administration. Let us continue to work together for the growth and development of the state,” the governor added.

Continuing, he said: “Today’s dinner is in fulfillment of the promise l made during our meeting of January 29, this year. We have come to interact and share experiences.

“I think it is important l update you on some of the matters arising from our last meeting where a lot of issues were raised. First is the issue of poor telephone network in the Prof. Chike Edozien State Secretariat Complex among others,” he said.

As part of deliberate effort to mitigate the issue of poor telephone network at the new state secretariat, the Governor said he had directed the Commissioner for Science and Technology and his Special Duties counterpart to ensure that the issue was nipped in the bud before the end of March, 2025.

“We are looking at the suggestions that you people made during our meeting of January 29, this year, with a view to seeing how we can implement some of the suggestions that are useful to the effective running of the state civil service,” he said.

While saying that the state had a workforce of over 60,000 with a monthly wage bill of over N16 billion monthly, the Governor appealed to Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments, Directors and Deputy Directors to continue to discharge their duties diligently and professionally. Oborevwori, said; “we will follow due process in appointing a new Head of Service when the time comes, and, in due course, more Permanent Secretaries will be appointed,” stressing that the appointment of Permanent Secretaries was by merit and vacancy.

The governor, who disclosed that the state government was not owing any of its contractors, said, “recently, we did 40 per cent mobilisation to our contractors. The problem we are having is not the multinationals; it is our local contractors.

“The local contractors cannot shortchange the state, if the site supervising engineers are doing their work. If the site supervising engineers are doing their work well, there will be no point for me to go to site for project supervision.

“I am going to go round the 25 local government areas to inspect various projects being executed by the state government. If you are praying that l should not come, you are deceiving yourself. Any contractor who is doing a bad work will refund the money paid to him.”

While reiterating that his administration had not borrowed since it came on board, he said a lot had been achieved in the socio-economic growth and development of the state.

Speaking at the gathering tagged “An Evening With The Governor,” the State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko, said the forum was an open show by the governor that the state workforce was a reliable and valuable partners in progress.

Bayoko thanked Governor Oborevwori for his workers’- friendly policies and programmes since he came into office, and assured him of the total support of workers in advancing his MORE Agenda for Deltans and residents of the state.

The Head of Service advocated that the full weight of the law should be enforced on erring public servants deeply rooted in age cheat and indiscipline.

The evening featured entertainment through music, comedy and cultural dance by the Delta Cultural troupe.