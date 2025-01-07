Oborevwori, Nwoko Mourn Victims of Agbor Tanker Fire

•Aviation minister sends condolences

Sylvester Idowu in Warri, Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, extended his condolences to the families of victims of Sunday’s fire incident caused by a fallen diesel tanker in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The diesel tanker, which reportedly suffered brake failure, fell at a traffic light junction and exploded into a ball of fire that burnt four persons to death, while three others suffered various degrees of injury in the explosion and the resultant inferno.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, and he extended his condolences to the diseased’ families.

The senator for Delta North District, Senator Ned Nwoko, also condoled with the families, businesses and communities affected by the incident.

While commiserating with the Ika South local government and people of the area, Oborevwori, in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the fire incident as horrifying and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and fortitude to those bereaved in the unfortunate incident.

He directed the state Ministry of Health, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and other relevant authorities to expedite action on provision of much-needed support to victims of the incident.

The governor commended the Fire Service, the people of Ika South Local Government Area and security agencies who rallied round to put out the inferno for their dedication in assisting those affected by the fire.

Nwoko described the loss of lives and livelihoods as a profound tragedy for the people of Delta North.

“This is a heartbreaking event that has left families grieving and businesses in ruins. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this unfortunate disaster,” he stated.

Nwoko reiterated the urgent need for stringent regulations on the movement of heavy-duty vehicles, particularly those transporting hazardous materials, to prevent future tragedies.

In a solidarity message, Keyamo extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the tragedy.

Keyamo, in a statement made available Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, stated, “For the families and individuals who have lost so much, we stand with you during this incredibly challenging time.

“Our hearts go out to you, and the federal government is committed to providing the necessary resources and support to help you rebuild and recover.”

Keyamo also praised the bravery of first responders, firefighters, and emergency personnel, whose swift actions helped contain the fire and save lives.

“We are deeply grateful for the dedication and courage of our emergency teams. Their efforts significantly mitigated the impact of this tragic event,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting the affected community in its recovery and rebuilding efforts.