NDPHC CEO Bags Energy Times Award

The Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, at the weekend emerged the ‘Young Achiever of the Year’ at the 2025 Energy Times Awards.

The organisers said Adighije was selected for the award for having shown an “unwavering commitment to the sector-wide goal of 6,000 megawatts power generation to ensure widespread access to quality electricity.”

Shortly after her appointment in August 2024, Adighije, the organisers said, ensured the restoration of two turbine units that had been offline due to bearing defects, adding 230MW to the national power generation output.

In her remarks, Adighije described the award as a humbling experience, especially as the head of a new management team in office in less than a year.

“It’s a very humbling experience for us at the NDPHC. As you are aware, we’re a new management. We’ve been in office for less than a year. This is a call to work harder,” she said.

Adighije stressed that the new management under her leadership has a clear mandate to scale power generation.

According to her, the NDPHC is the only agency with the express mandate to carry out interventions across the value chain, stressing that her team is not losing focus on the mandate.

“The mandate is very clear to us, which is to scale generation, transmission, and distribution capacity across the power sector. We are the only agency or institution or entity in the power sector with the express mandate to carry out interventions across the entire gas-to-electricity ecosystem. And we’re not losing sight of this,” she stated.