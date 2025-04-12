Alex Iwobi :A Season Like No Other

Since emerging from the Hale End, Alex Iwobi has gone to play for Arsenal, Everton and Fulham, but of all his time playing in the English top flight, he never had it as good as the 2024-25 season. With 37 appearances, 32 starts, eight goals and five assists, he’s been a mainstay under Coach Marco Silva and continues to prove his value in big moments. Just last weekend, Iwobi reached a personal milestone, becoming the first Nigerian in the Premier League history to register at least 30 goals and 30 assists – a testament to his growing influence in England’s top flight. Little wonder he was listed in WhoScored Team of the Week after Fulham’s encounter against Liverpool in which his goal and assist helped the Craven Cottagers end the Reds 26-match unbeaten run and edge the London club for a European spot

After stints with three Premier League sides- Arsenal, Everton and Fulham, Alex Iwobi has never had it as good as in the current season. Just last Sunday, the African Cup of Nations silver medalist

delivered a performance for the ages as Fulham stunned Premier League leaders, Liverpool 3-2 at Craven Cottage – and drew high praise from his teammate Andreas Pereira, who compared him with Barcelona great, Ronaldinho.

Iwobi was at the heart of Fulham’s comeback, scoring a stunning goal and providing a classy assist, as Marco Silva’s side produced arguably their best display of the season.

The win ended Liverpool’s 26-match unbeaten run and breathed new life into Fulham’s European ambitions.

Liverpool had taken the lead through Alexis Mac Allister, but Fulham responded with a remarkable 14-minute blitz midway through the first half.

Ryan Sessegnon equalised with a well-taken half-volley before Iwobi turned the game on its head with a superb left-footed strike, capitalising on a mistake by Andy Robertson.

Minutes later, the Super Eagles midfielder, turned provider, delivering a pinpoint cross for Rodrigo Muniz to add a third.

Luis Díaz pulled one back for the Reds in the second half, but Fulham held firm to seal a memorable win and move within four points of the Champions League places.

After the game, Iwobi posted a series of celebratory photos on Instagram, including his goal and jubilant moments with teammates Calvin Bassey and Pereira.

Bassey cheekily captioned the post with “hop out the motor”, referencing their celebration, while Pereira went even further, writing: “Ronaldinho from Nigeria.”

It was another sterling performance from Iwobi, who has been one of Fulham’s standout players this season.

Iwobi also reached a personal milestone, becoming the first Nigerian in the Premier League history to register at least 30 goals and 30 assists – a testament to his growing influence in England’s top flight.As Fulham quietly edge into contention for a European spot, the form of Iwobi may yet prove crucial in their late-season push.

It therefore came as no surprise that the Super Eagles attacking midfielder was named in the WhoScored Team of the Week for matchday 31.

Iwobi’s performance, which included a goal and an assist, earned him an impressive rating of 8.17, showcasing his importance to the Fulham squad.

In a match filled with drama, Iwobi’s contributions were crucial as Fulham came from behind to secure all three points.

The Nigerian’s goal came in the 32nd minute, when he unleashed a shot from the edge of the box that deflected past Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

His assist followed shortly after, with Iwobi’s vision and pace playing a key role in creating opportunities for his teammates.

Iwobi’s dynamic presence on the pitch was not limited to attacking contributions.

His tireless work ethic and defensive efforts also played a significant role in helping Fulham maintain their advantage, ensuring Liverpool’s attempts to equalise were thwarted.

Since his Premier League debut in 2015 for Arsenal in a 3-0 win over Swansea, Iwobi has 284 appearances and also played for Everton before making the move to Craven Cottage in September 2023.

Iwobi was born in Lagos before moving to England at the age of four, following a brief stay in Turkey, and grew up in Newham, London. His maternal uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha was former professional footballer, and his father, Chuka Iwobi, was also a footballer.

He began his professional career at Arsenal, with whom he won the FA Cup in 2017 and finished as runner-up for the EFL Cup in 2018 and UEFA Europa League in 2019. In 2019, Iwobi transferred to Everton, and in 2023 he joined Fulham.

Iwobi represented England up to under-18 level. He made his senior international debut for Nigeria in October 2015, and was part of their squads at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, 2021 and 2023, finishing third at the 2019 tournament, and runner-up at the 2023 tournament.