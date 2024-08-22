CISLAC Worries over Desperate Attempt to Silence Labour 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre ( CISLAC) has expressed shock and concern by the “ongoing attempts to incriminate, silence, and blackmail the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for its efforts to champion the rights and well-being of Nigerian workers”.

In a statement signed by Auwal Musa Rafsanjani Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre ( CISLAC)/ Transparency International Nigeria, he said: “CISLAC recalls that on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, the NLC complex, popularly known as Labour House, was suddenly besieged by heavily armed security personnel.

“This invasion occurred just hours after the NLC’s National Executive Council meeting, where members condemned the heavy-handed tactics employed by security agents during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

“Furthermore, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, has been summoned by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), over allegations of “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.”

“The invitation, detailed in an official letter, requires the President of the NLC to appear for an interview on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the IRT Complex in Guzape District, Abuja. While we do not oppose a police investigation, we insist that it must be conducted in an open and transparent manner.

“This investigation must continue so that Nigerians can clearly see that the government is not fabricating allegations. The integrity of both the NLC and the police is at stake. Only through a transparent and credible investigation process can Nigerians regain confidence in our security agencies.

“The government and security agencies must do everything possible to restore trust and confidence in our criminal justice system, as citizens are rapidly losing faith in its ability to deliver justice fairly. Many Nigerians are frustrated by the government’s failure to address the activities of known criminals, including terrorist financiers, kidnappers, bandits, and corrupt public officials who openly terrorise citizens.

“The recent kidnapping of the Emir of Gobir, along with a video from the bandits demanding ransom, is a stark reminder of this issue. Despite these blatant acts, the police have been unable to track down these perpetrators, raising serious questions about their effectiveness.”

He added that “In contrast, security forces have been recorded shooting and harming innocent protesters using live ammunition, even those outside designated protest areas, who are speaking out against issues like insecurity, hunger, and unemployment. This situation reflects a serious misplacement of priorities.

“The police must prove that they are not being used as a tool to undermine the legitimate struggles of the citizenry. It is particularly disheartening that the police officers involved in these actions are themselves victims of poor governance, substandard living conditions, and loss of life, with even retired officers struggling to receive their benefits due to the corrupt system in the country.

“This action worries us, as it has the tendency to further damage the global reputation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, being seen as an attempt to suffocate civil space. This could have severe consequences for Nigeria’s image on the international stage.

“We advise that the President must make a personal effort to checkmate those who are demarketing his administration with his name and his personality with these brutal violations of the rights of peaceful Nigerians.

“We urge non-state actors to recognize this as a wake-up call, as desperate politicians may attempt similar tactics to frame journalists, credible civil society organizations, ASUU, other trade unions, and non-violent mass democratic organizations. The integrity of our democratic institutions is at serious risk.”