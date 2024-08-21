NLC Seeks Time Extension for Ajaero to Honour Police Invitation, Threatens Strike

•AI accuses FG of targeting labour leaders, attempt to cripple union

•ITUC condemns alleged intimidation of trade unions







Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has formally written to the police stating why NLC president, Joe Ajaero, could not honour an invitation by the police yesterday.

However, in light of the budding face-off between the labour union and the Nigeria Police, NLC asked its members to be ready to commence a nationwide strike if need be.

Likewise, Amnesty International (AI), Nigeria, accused the federal government of trying to undermine and intimidate NLC and its leadership with allegations of terrorism financing.

International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) also expressed concern over what it called escalating attacks on the trade union movement in Nigeria.

Ajaero was billed to appear before the police investigation team yesterday for interrogation over allegations of terrorism financing and treasonable felony. But the labour movement urged the police to shift the date to August 29.

In a letter to the police authorities by NLC’s lawyers, the Femi Falana Chambers, Ajaero said the notice was short. He added that he only received the police invitation yesterday, when he had already planned an engagement.

The letter signed by a principal partner in Falana’s chambers, Samuel Ogala, said Ajaero would be ready to appear before the police team next Wednesday, after details of the police allegations against him had been stated.

The law firm stated in the letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police and dated August 20, 2024, “We have the instruction of Comrade Joe Ajaero to inform you that he was unable to honour your invitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in view of the fact that your invitation letter was received by him yesterday. He has an engagement that had been fixed before the receipt of your invitation.

“Therefore, Comrade Joe Ajaero will be ready for your interview on Wednesday, August 29, 2024.”

But, apparently, anticipating a possible incarceration of Ajaero, the labour centre had on Tuesday stated in a communique issued after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that it had directed all the state chapters and affiliates of the congress to mobilise workers for an indefinite strike from midnight if anything happened to Ajaero.

NLC said Ajaero’s summon was premised on an unfounded and politically motivated investigation into alleged terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

In the communique signed by NLC Deputy President, Comrade Ado Minjibir, the congress stated, “The NEC directs all affiliates and state councils to immediately commence the process of mobilising their members across the nation.

“The congress will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement.

“If anything happens to the president of the congress or any other leader of the congress in furtherance of these tendentious allegations by the state, NEC puts all its affiliates and state councils alert to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action by 12:00 midnight today.”

NLC also called on all civil society allies and the general public to stand in solidarity with it in this critical moment.

The NEC meeting was convened to deliberate on the recent developments surrounding the invitation of Ajaero by the Nigeria Police.

AI Accuses FG of Targeting NLC Leaders

Amnesty International (AI), Nigeria, accused the federal government of making concerted efforts to undermine and intimidate NLC and its leadership over alleged terrorism financing.

A statement by Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, described the fresh allegations of terrorism levelled against NLC and its leaders as a blatant attempt to cripple the union.

Sanusi emphasised that government’s actions were a clear violation of international human rights laws, particularly the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which guarantees the freedom of association.

“Workers cannot be targeted for participating in trade union activities,” he added.

The statement titled, ‘Targeting of NLC and its leaders aimed at crippling the union,” read, “Amnesty International is deeply concerned by the Nigerian authorities’ fresh attempts to further intimidate and harass Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) through threats of arrest of its President Joe Ajaero.

“We urge the authorities to end this pattern of brazen impunity and respect the right of the labour unions to agree or disagree with government and its policies.

“Under international human rights law and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, freedom of association is guaranteed, and workers cannot be targeted for participating in trade union activities. The Nigerian authorities have an obligation not only to respect the rights of workers but also to protect these rights from abuse.”

ITUC Condemns Alleged Intimidation of Trade Unions

International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) expressed concern over what it described as rising attacks on the trade union movement in Nigeria.

In a statement by ITUC General Secretary, Luc Triangle, the body said, “This week, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero was summoned by the police as part of an investigation into ‘criminal conspiracy’ and ‘terrorism financing’.

“Earlier this month, heavily armed security forces raided and occupied the headquarters of the ITUC-affiliated NLC, arresting a union worker and wrecking the organisation’s bookshop.

“The situation in Nigeria is deeply concerning. These latest events come on the back of a sharp rise in intimidation and repression of trade unions.”