MLSCN Commences Re-assessment of Facilities in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has commenced the reassessment of medical laboratory facilities and their operators in Ebonyi state.

The exercise, which was being done in collaboration with the Chairman of the Ebonyi state chapter of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Mr. Emmanuel Okeh, was to ensure that qualified medical laboratory facilities are licensed to operate in the state.

While interacting with journalists in Abakaliki, the Head of MLSCN, Ebonyi State office, Mrs Onyekachuku Okeke and the State AMLSN chairman, Okeh noted that this exercise was not going to be business as usual, and therefore warned that any unauthorised medical laboratory facilities would be shut down.

Okeke explained that she had visited all relevant stakeholders in the health sector as soon as she assumed office in the state to ensure a seamless exercise.

According to her, “The MLSCN pursuant to its statutory mandate to regulate medical laboratory services in Nigeria and in line with directives of the Hon. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare commences a nationwide reassessment of medical laboratory facilities in the country.”

“It is in view of the directive that we have commenced enlightenment and sensitisation of the general public especially the owners and operators of all medical laboratory facilities in Ebonyi state about the commencement of the reassessment programme.”

“I have met with relevant stakeholders including the leadership of AMLSN in Ebonyi, the Ministry of Health; security agencies and others to cooperate with us and regularise with MLSCN.”

On his part, the AMLSN chairman, Okeh threatened that any quack and medical laboratory impersonator without certification would be arrested and prosecuted.

Okeh said: “It is not going to be business as usual whereby some people will come and do whatever they like and at the end of the day, they will be painting medical laboratory practitioners bad. This time, when we come to your laboratory and find out that you’re a quack or impersonating, we will get you arrested.”

“If you know that you are not qualified to own a laboratory or practice in the medical laboratory profession, is better you close your laboratory. If you own any lab, you have to register with the Ministry of Health in Ebonyi state, after which you come and regularise with MLSCN.”