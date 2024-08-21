  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

Bagudu: Sound Financial System Key to Capital Inflows, Actualising Development Agenda

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

James Emejo in Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu has said the country must develop a sound financial system with integrity to attract more resources to fund its development agenda.

He spoke at the management retreat of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit in Abuja.

The minister noted that, “Our Agenda 2050, a statement of our national aspiration, requires that we invest at least 100 billion dollars annually to achieve a GDP per capita of $33,000 or more by 2050. We are nowhere near that.”

He said the current financing level was smaller than that adding that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had undertaken bold and courageous economic reforms to boost its revenue.

Bagudu said, “However, we still need to be where we should be; we are not near the kind of flows we expect.”

The minister cited the $20 billion federal budget size, which he said was too small compared to other countries like Brazil and Indonesia, which have similar population sizes and have $750 billion and $210 billion budgets, respectively.

The minister explained that Nigeria needs a sound financial system to attract domestic and foreign investments to finance its development plan.

 He said, “The plan is to use private sector or capital market money to fund the plan. Because of that, we need confidence, integrity, and soundness in our financial system. The rating agencies could be more generous with us, maybe not only with us but with all countries.”

 He stated that this was the role of the NFIU, which he said had performed creditably but needed to communicate its activities more effectively for the public to acknowledge.

In a statement, he said, “Our credit rating should improve. We have taken measures similar to those in countries that have achieved significant increases in credit ratings.

“We have established and committed institutions, particularly the NFIU, and should benefit from them.

“Communication matters, so we reinforce and punish wrongdoing while drawing attention to our great work to enhance the integrity and soundness of our financial assistance.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.