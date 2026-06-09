Orogbu, First-Term Lawmaker, Named Legislator Of The Year

A first-term member of the House of Representatives, Prof. Obiageli Lilian Orogbu, has been nominated for the Legislator of the Year category at the 5th edition of the Anambra Man of the Year Awards (AMTY).

The nomination, announced by the organisers of the annual awards is in recognition of her legislative activities and constituency projects as a first-term legislstor.

Prof. Orogbu, who represents Awka North and South Federal Constituency on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has attracted several infrastructure and empowerment projects to communities in the constituency.

Her interventions include road construction projects in Awka, Amansea and Mgbakwu, installation of more than 500 solar-powered street lights across 19 communities, donation of a 500 KVA transformer to Ifite Isuaniocha community, as well as the construction of a borehole and police post in Isiagu.

In the education sector, she facilitated the renovation of classroom blocks in selected schools, paid JAMB fees for 170 indigent students and awarded scholarships to outstanding students.

The lawmaker also carried out empowerment programmes for traders, widows, youths and farmers through grants, skills acquisition schemes, distribution of rice, fertilisers and palm seedlings.

On the legislative front, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to education and skills development through the sponsorship of key bills. One of these is the Bill for the Establishment of the National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education in Awka, Anambra State, which seeks to provide structured training and certification for young people in technical fields. In addition, she sponsored the Bill for the Establishment of the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Isiagu Obizi, Awka South.

Prof. Orogbu currently serves as Chairperson of the House Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility and is Nigeria’s only female legislator in the Pan-African Parliament.

Political stakeholders in the constituency described the nomination as a reflection of her growing profile and performance as a first-time federal lawmaker.