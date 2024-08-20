NLM Insists on Quality Leadership, Good Governance for Nigerians

The Nigeria Liberty Movement (NLM), a new political movement established to enlighten, advocate and raise new leaders that will bring about a new era of leadership that prioritises the needs and aspirations of Nigeria, has insisted on replacing self-leadership with selfless leaders.

In a statement issued by the movement and signed by Khalid Ahmad, the Interim Intelligence Reports/Research director of NLM and supervisor of Gombe, Enugu and Niger States, after the national meeting in Abuja recently, he said: “For too long, Nigeria has been plagued by poor leadership, corruption, and inefficiency. Our country has been held back by those who prioritise their own interests over the well-being of our citizens.

“However, we firmly believe that a new era of leadership is possible, an era where leaders put the people first, where leaders are accountable, and where leaders inspire hope and confidence can be achieved.” Ahmad stated that: “Our vision for a better Nigeria is built on quality education, economic empowerment, infrastructure development, good governance, and environmental sustainability.

“Every Nigerian deserves access to quality education that prepares them for success in the 21st century. We must create an economy that is diversified, innovative, and inclusive, providing opportunities for all Nigerians to thrive.”

Speaking on the movement’s infrastructure development strategy, he said: “Our infrastructure must be modern, efficient, and reliable, facilitating ease of doing business and improving the quality of life for all. For good governance, our institutions must be transparent, accountable, and just, ensuring that power is wielded for the benefit of all, not just a select few.”

The founder, NLM, Dr. Moses Adebisi, said: “We must protect, preserve, and promote our environment, and ensure a healthy and thriving planet for future generations.”

To achieve this vision, Adebisi said: “We must work together to build a Nigeria Liberty Movement that is inclusive, dynamic, and committed to the values of democracy, justice, and equality. We must engage our citizens, empower our youth, and harness the power of technology to drive positive change.

“I invite all Nigerians to join us in this movement for change. Let us work together to build a Nigeria that is worthy of our highest aspirations. A Nigeria that is just, equitable, and prosperous for all. Our movement is built on the foundation of a shared vision for a better Nigeria, where every citizen can thrive and reach their full potential.”