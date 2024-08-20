Benue PDP Crisis: Group Calls for Cancelation of Ward, LGA Congresses

George Okoh in Makurdi

A group known as the Benue Progressives Patriot (BPP), led by former Speaker Pro Tempore of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Terngu Tsegba, has announced that the local government congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not take place in Benue State.

Tsegba stated this in Makurdi yesterday.

In the statement read by Tsegba, the group condemned the irregularities at the ward congresses, which they alleged were orchestrated by Samuel Ortom’s associates who conducted the congresses in private homes and fabricated results. The group stated that these results could not be accepted.

He emphasised that he was voicing the concerns of aggrieved party members in the state.

Chief Tsegba urged the National Secretariat of the PDP to annul the flawed exercise and ensure that the results from the various wards, approved by the local populace, are accepted and adopted before proceeding to the local government congresses.

He said: “Let it be known to the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Council (NEC), the Board of Trustees (BOT), and indeed to the entire world that the local government congresses of the PDP did not take place anywhere in Benue State. No one should fabricate any results for any state congresses in Benue and present them anywhere.

“We call on the NWC of our great party to discard the manufactured ward congress results they currently hold, and to collect and use the authentic results that are still at the Benue State PDP Secretariat before considering moving on to the local government congresses.”

“We also request that the NWC immediately reschedule and conduct congresses in the local governments where they did not occur.”

“We remain loyal and law-abiding members of the PDP and are committed to reclaiming the party from those bad elements among us who are bent on destroying it.”

The BPP also called on the NWC of the party to reschedule and conduct transparent congresses at both the ward and local government levels.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the PDP, despite provocations from elements aimed at disrupting the party.

In their separate speeches, Paul Ubwa, David Tsevende, Hon. Fanen Mondo, Aluashima Abari, and Dr. Jack Mulya stated unequivocally that Samuel Ortom, who has been a major beneficiary of the party despite his numerous shortcomings, should not be allowed to destroy the PDP.

They also criticised the Appeal Panel, led by Bode Ojo, for failing to address the grievances related to the ward congresses and called for reprimands against both the bad elements and the panel.

The BPP members agreed that any list coming from Sen. Abba Moro and Samuel Ortom would be rejected and strongly opposed unless the will of the people is respected at all levels.