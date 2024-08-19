Tinubu Leaves for France in Brand New Airbus A330 Presidential Jet

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Tinubu on Monday departed the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja for Paris, capital of France, using the new Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought during the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a release, stated that the new plane, bought far below the market price, saves Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars annually.

The recommendation to replace the B737-700(BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, had on Sunday disclosed that President Tinubu will on Monday depart the nation’s capital, Abuja, for a working visit to France.

In a release, Ngelale said the president is expected back in the country after his brief work stay in France.

President Tinubu’s latest trip to France is coming three days after he returned from a three-day state visit to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, during which he held bilateral talks with President of Equatorial Guinea, Nguema Mbasogo, and also signed security and oil and gas pacts with his host country.