Economic Crisis: Abdussamad Dasuki Gives Grants to SMEs in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency

In his continuous bid to support small businesses holders, including farmers, traders and artisans, and enhance the livelihoods of people in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Honorable Abdussamad Dasuki, representative of the constituency in the House of Representatives, has disbursed grants tosome small and medium-scale enterprise owners.

The AbdussamadDasuki Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Grant, tagged ‘It’s Coming’, isto help people of Kebbe/Tambuwalfederal constituency weather the prevailing economic crisis and make them to be self-reliant.

The business support schemekicked off with teams from the Dasuki Office distributing cheques to beneficiaries in Kuchi District, Kebbe Local Government.

The teams visited markets, farms, and business hubs to identify and present cheques to eligible SMEs owners. Beneficiaries received grants ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦250,000.

The financial support initiative, a fulfilled campaign promise, aims to boost local economy,drive growth and bring governance closer to the people.

According to Hon. Dasuki, the exercise will be done monthly to ensure all SMEs in the constituency receive support.

“The economic situation is alarming. We know that small business owners and various families are going through a difficult time. We will support our people and ensure no one is left behind,” Hon. Dasuki said.

Beneficiaries of the grants expressed their gratitude to the lawmaker, describing the financial support as timely, coming at a time of hunger and economic hardship caused by the prevailing economic crisis in the country.