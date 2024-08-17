Tinubu Launches Healthcare Expansion Programme

*MedServe, NSIA’s wholly-owned healthcare company to establish 10 oncology, diagnostic centres nationwide

*FG gives criteria for accessing basic healthcare fund

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

President Bola Tinubu yesterday launched the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)-Healthcare Expansion Programme and the retraining of 120,000 frontline health workers.



Also, yesterday, the federal government said henceforth only states that met set criteria would benefit from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) meant to improve the operations of the Primary Healthcare Centres. BHCPF is a key component of Nigeria’s National Health Act, designed to ensure that every Nigerian has access to basic healthcare services, particularly the poor and vulnerable populations.



The fund is primarily sourced from the federal government’s consolidated revenue (one per cent) and donor contributions, and it aims to strengthen the health system, improve healthcare delivery, and increase access to essential health services across the country.

However, the launch of the NSIA healthcare initiative was aimed at improving the health and social well-being of Nigerians, drive economic development, and position Nigeria as a healthcare hub within Africa.



The first initiative – the Healthcare Expansion Programme – is a major milestone in the health sector as 10 world-class healthcare facilities specialising in oncology and diagnostics will be established across the nation’s six geo-political zones.

This expansion builds upon the success of the NSIA’s previous projects, including the NSIA-Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Cancer Centre, the NSIA-Kano Diagnostic Centre, and the NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre.



Speaking at the launch of the initiatives in Bauchi State, President Tinubu, represented by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, said the new projects will complement the ongoing expansion of cancer infrastructure and equipment in six federal teaching hospitals.

According to him, beyond providing essential healthcare to Nigerians, the facilities will reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism.



The President also said upon completion of the first phase, the NSIA, through its subsidiary, Medserve, will operate the largest chain of oncology and diagnostic centres in West Africa, with the capacity to train up to 500 clinicians over three years, in addition to enhancing clinical trial and research capabilities.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and the NSIA for their vision, innovation, and dedication to making this programme a reality. Through inter-sectoral partnerships like these, we can achieve significant healthcare and economic outcomes.



“This programme will serve as a blueprint for future healthcare infrastructure projects, propelling us towards our national healthcare goals: saving lives, reducing suffering, and ensuring health for all Nigerians.

“The second initiative, the launch of the retraining of 120,000 frontline health workers, is a personal performance indicator for me as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership. We all know that health workers and other professionals are the backbone of our healthcare system.



“By equipping them with the latest skills and knowledge, we ensure they are well-prepared to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our population,” President Tinubu said.

Underscoring the viability of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), the President affirmed that the nation’s productivity and wealth depend on the vitality of its people, and that basic healthcare is a fundamental human right, as well as a matter of long-term national security.

“The NHSRII has provided strategic direction for our health investments, focusing on critical areas such as maternal and child health, disease prevention, and health system strengthening. The Compact with State Governors and Development Partners, being deployed as the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), has been crucial in advancing our health sector. These frameworks have fostered collaboration, alignment, and accountability, ensuring our collective efforts are harmonized towards achieving our health goals.

“I am proud of the remarkable progress we are making, particularly in unlocking healthcare value chains, restructuring the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to expand access to primary health care by all Nigerians, expanding health insurance, and enhancing health human resources. By making universal health coverage a priority at all levels, this administration aims to foster a vibrant workforce and drive greater economic and social development for the Nigerian people,” President Tinubu stated.

The President emphasized that his administration will continue to prioritise healthcare, enhance preventive measures, and invest in health education while fostering health equity and justice.

Earlier in his address, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State thanked the President for his landmark investments in the health sector.

Meanwhile, the federal government has said henceforth only states that meet set criteria would benefit from the BHCPF meant to improve the operations of the Primary Healthcare Centres.

Speaking at a Media engagement organised by the Secretariat of the Fund in Abuja, BHCPF Secretary, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad said that one of the criteria for accessing the funds is that states must provide 35 percent counterpart funding.

He also said that states must show evidence of progress in revitalisation of primary health centres in their area.

At present, about 8,000 primary health centres that have been rehabilitated out of over 34,000 spread across the country.

As part of efforts to further improve access to quality healthcare to rural populace, the federal government has pledged to increase the number revitalized Primary Healthcare Centres to 17,000 by 2027.

Muhammad said that BHCPF was meant to provide essential healthcare services to all Nigerians, with a focus on the poor and vulnerable population.

He explained that BHCPF operates through four main gateways, each with specific responsibilities to ensure the effective use of funds:

The gateways include, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Emergency Ambulance Service and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

Muhammad enumerated challenges facing the Fund such as timely disbursement of funds, coordination among the gateways, and ensuring equitable resource distribution remain critical to the success of the BHCPF.

He said that efforts to address these challenges are essential for achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria and improving health outcomes for all citizens.

“Fund represents a significant step towards improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, with a strong emphasis on primary healthcare, equity, community participation, and quality improvement.

“However, effective implementation and oversight are essential to ensure that the fund achieves its intended objectives and makes a tangible impact on the health outcomes of the Nigerian population,” he said