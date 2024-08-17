Nigeria Makes Strides in Global SDG Ranking

Omolabake Fasogbon

Three Nigerians are among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious Africa Education Medal.

The medal, an initiative of T4 Education and Hewlett-Packard (HP), aims to recognise and inspire positive outcomes in education, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The initiative also boasts the potential to attract investments and partnerships in Nigeria’s education sector, driving growth and innovation.

The organisers identified the three exceptional Nigerians as Olanrewaju Oniyitan, Hakeem Subair and Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye.

In a statement, the organisers further described Oniyitan, Founder of SEED Care & Support Foundation as an SDG proponent who in addition to targeting impact for 20,000 affordable non-state education schools, had spurred wealth creation, jobs, and economic growth in Africa.

On his part, Subair, founder and CEO of 1 Million Teachers (1MT) has pioneered initiatives driving quality education in Africa, especially through his teacher’s training and empowerment programme said to have impacted approximately four million students.

Ajiboye is the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). He is said to have played major role in birthing professional qualifying examination for Nigerian teachers in 2017.

This singular feat has revolutionised teaching and learning in Nigeria.

Commending the trio, Senior Education Business Leader at HP, Mayank Dhingra, said he looked forward to more players emulating the boldness and steps of the finalists in transforming education.

“HP has a bold goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people globally by 2030. Only by joining forces and aligning with NGOs, government, educators, and businesses can we truly improve the education environment.”

Also commenting, Founder and CEO of T4 Education, Vikas Pota said, “The Africa Education Medal honours change makers where change is needed most. Where learning gaps remain stubbornly persistent and where deep inequalities remain.