Master Bakers, Caterers Decry Incessant Increase in Flour Prices

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has called on the federal government to intervene on the incessant increase in the prices of flour.

According to them, the increase is unnecessary because of the recent approval of duty-free importation waiver on wheat and maize. The organisation therefore, called on government to probe the activities of Flour Milling Association of Nigeria and sugar producers for causing the increases in the prices of bread.

The Chairman of the AMBCN in Lagos State, Chief Matthew Ayoola and General Secretary, Abraham Alabi, who raised the observations during a press conference, proposed a reduction in the prices of wheat, flour and other ingredients used by bakers for smooth operation.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos, they said that master bakers and caterers are the second largest employers of labour in Nigeria, stressing that bakers’ shutdown of bakeries might pollute the society.

They said: “We sincerely appreciate the federal government of Nigeria upon the approval of a 150-day duty-free window to allow the importation of wheat, maize, and husked brown rice as part of measures to combat rising food inflation across the country effective August 1, 2024.

However, the Nigeria millers are yet to implement this on the price of their commodities.

“We are using this medium to call on the federal government to intervene in the operations of the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) as they are a major factor causing incessant increases in the price of wheat which falls to the high price of buying bread. It seems they intend to siphon money and milk the majority of Nigerians to live in abject poverty. Their current incessant increase of flour and sugar prices despite Government actions to ameliorate the cost of food items is a sabotage to the economy. The millers are taking advantage of government assistance to enrich themselves and make the good citizens starve.

“It is imperative to note that in July the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the approval of a 150-day duty-free window to allow the importation of wheat, maize, and husked brown rice as part of measures to alleviate rising food inflation across the country. The government’s notable action should be to help bring down the prices of food items in the market, making some food items more accessible and affordable for the masses.

“However, our findings revealed some millers chose to ignore this waiver and instead continue to inflate the price of flour on a daily basis. This action has not only disregarded the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians but also a severe blow to our industry. It’s a way of robbing innocent Nigerians. The millers did not consider our call for price reduction but rather advised us to inflate the price of bread more to inflict pain on the common man, which is an inhumane action to take.

“This constant increase in the price of flour by millers has made it impossible for bakeries to operate and function smoothly which has also led to the shutdown of many bakeries and their staff being laid off. Lives are at stake when basic needs are scarce. Nigerians complain on a daily basis due to a lack of basic needs for survival and bread is one of them. The flour millers are mounting pressure on human beings unnecessarily. Today, the price of flour has increased by N67,000 as against the last 10 years’ price of N 8,000.

“As flour is experiencing an increase so also are sugar, yeast, wheat, butter, nylon, and other ingredients needed, in fact, everything we use for production has increased. All the millers have declined our proposal for reduction of the cost of flour.

“We therefore, call on the federal government to investigate the activities of the millers and sugar producers assess them and force them to do the needful because it seems they are more focused on making exorbitant and excess profits while they put the country at risk and chaos.

We appeal to the Ministry of Industry, trade, and Investment for urgent intervention in this matter.

“The smooth operations of bakers across the country are at risk due to the unjust practices of millers. Bakers need help to assist the masses cushion the effect of hunger in the land. Everything keeps increasing except workers’ income. Bread is common to Nigerians. It has an impact on both bakers and purchasers and there is a need for reduction of flour, wheat, and other materials. The inflating cost of bread saddens our hearts unfortunately the millers’ actions pose a greater challenge to us. For the public to experience adequate reduction of food items, the price of wheat must be reduced.

“Wheat is typically milled into flour which is then used to make a wide range of foods including bread, crumpets, muffins, noodles, pasta, biscuits, cakes, pastries, cereal bars, sweet and savory snack foods, crackers, crisp bread, sauces and confectionery (e.g. licorice).

We request the federal government to enforce the implementation of the waiver from the point of importation to the consumers for proper monitoring. The government should meet with the Millers on possible solutions to curb the incessant increase in the cost of flour and wheat. There should be a reduction in prices of wheat, flour, and other ingredients bakers use for smooth operations.

“We propose a reduced price range of between N30,000 and N40,000 per bag. To avoid a shutdown of bakers, the government’s 150-day duty-free window should reflect on the prices at which bakers purchase production commodities which would automatically reflect on the price at which Nigerians purchase breads and other consumables.

“We also demand a surplus in the distribution/accessibility of commodities to bakers. We also urged the federal government to take decisive actions to ensure that the waivers on wheat importations are enforced and that the millers comply with the intended purpose of reducing the cost of flour and wheat. The federal government waiver should reflect the cost of food items bought.”