Kano, Lagos Lead as States Receive N39.6bn Ecological Funds in One Year

Arthur Eriye

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s 36 states received N39.62 billion as ecological fund allocations from June 2023 to June 2024 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The ecological fund is part of the federal government revenue allocation aimed at addressing various environmental challenges nationwide, including desertification, erosion, flooding, oil spills, and drought

Established in 1981, the fund is drawn from the federation account at a rate of two per cent, with the primary objective of assisting all tiers of government in tackling ecological problems. The fund’s disbursement process is managed by the Ecological Fund Office, under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Over the past year, the federal government distributed N39.62 billion among the 36 states. The disbursements reflect the varying degrees of environmental challenges faced across Nigeria, with funds allocated based on the severity of these challenges.

Kano State received the highest allocation, totaling N2.1 billion, averaging N175million per month. Borno State, which is dealing with environmental damage linked to the insurgency, received N1.68 billion (averaging N140million per month), the second-highest allocation.

Other top recipients of the ecological fund include Lagos with N1.81 billion (averaging N150.83million per month), Kaduna with N1.4 billion (averaging N124.17million per month), and Sokoto with N1.49 billion (averaging N124.17million per month).

Conversely, the states with the lowest allocations include Kwara, receiving N602.3million (averaging N50.20million per month), Bayelsa with N598.79million (averaging N49.90million per month), and Ondo with N629.42 million (averaging N52.45 million per month).

Edo received N632.8million (averaging N52.73million per month), and Abia received N633.68million (averaging N52.81million per month).

Adamawa received N1.24 billion (averaging N103.33million per month) to address issues such as erosion and flooding. Anambra was allocated N1.35 billion (averaging N112.50 million per month).

Benue, affected by desertification and flooding, received N758.97million (averaging N63.25million per month). Cross River received N680million (averaging N56.67million per month), with the funds targeted at managing deforestation and erosion.

Enugu received N1.36 billion (averaging N113.33million per month) for its ecological interventions.