Usmanu Danfodiyo Varsity Names Garba Vice Chancellor 

Ayodeji Ake

The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State, has, at its 168 (special) meeting held yesterday approved the appointment of Professor Bashir Garba, as the new Vice Chancellor of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

According to the press release signed by Pro-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Attahiru Jega, the appointment is for a single term of five years and will be effective from September 1, 2024.

Professor Bashir Garba, a staff of the university released on Leave of Absence to Sokoto State University, was born June 6, 1966. He attended University of Sokoto (now Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto), and University of Jos where he obtained Bachelor of Science (B.sc) in Applied Chemistry and Masters Degree in Applied Organic Chemistry in 1988 and 1994 respectively. Thereafter, he obtained his Ph.d in Applied Chemistry at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in 1998.

Professor Garba, an indigene of Sokoto-South Local Government Area of Sokoto State, started his working career as a Graduate Assistant at the Umanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto on 1989.

He rose through the ranks and became a professor on 2002.

During the period, Professor Garba held some administrative positions within and outside the university. These include: Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University from May, 2022 to date; Commissioner and member of the Sokoto State Executive Council from June, 2019 to January, 2022; Secretary to Sokoto State Government from September, 2015 to May, 2019; Rector, Polytechnic of Sokoto State from August, 2012 to September, 2015; Director of Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) from April, 2006 to March, 2010; and Director, Sokoto Energy Research Centre (SERC) from August, 1999 to 2005.

He was at various times Chairman and member of many committees within and outside the University.