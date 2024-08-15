NASENI, Defence Ministry, DICON Sign MoU to Establish Ammunition Production Factory

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





In a step towards enhancing Nigeria’s defence capabilities and achieving self-reliance in military hardware production, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence.

The partnership, a statement from NASENI’s Director of Information, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, said marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s quest to strengthen its defence infrastructure through indigenous innovation and technological advancement.

During the MoU signing ceremony, the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Mr Khalil Halilu highlighted the importance of the Military Industrial Complex (MIC), as not just a strategic initiative but a national imperative.

Halilu emphasised that in a rapidly evolving global security environment, it was crucial for Nigeria to position itself to address emerging threats with home-grown solutions.

“Today, we are embarking on a journey that will redefine Nigeria’s defence landscape and secure our nation’s future,” said the NASENI Executive Vice Chairman.

“This partnership between NASENI and the Ministry of Defence is a testament to our commitment to harness Nigeria’s scientific and engineering expertise in the service of national defence,” he added.

NASENI’s track record in research, development, and manufacturing, the statement said, positions the agency as a key player in the establishment of the MIC.

The new military industrial complex will serve as a hub for the development, production, and maintenance of military equipment, ranging from small arms to advanced defence systems.

The project aims to create a robust ecosystem that supports the needs of the Nigerian Armed Forces while fostering the growth of local industries, thereby reducing reliance on foreign imports.

“This MoU represents the beginning of a long-term collaboration aimed at enhancing our defence capabilities through innovation and indigenous production,” the executive vice chairman continued.

“Our goal is to ensure that our military is equipped with the best tools to defend our nation, and through this partnership, we will lay the foundation for a self-reliant defence industry that will also contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth,” he stressed.

Halilu expressed his appreciation to the Minister of Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, and the entire ministry for their unwavering support and confidence in NASENI.

“We are ready to work tirelessly to ensure that the vision of a Nigerian military industrial complex becomes a reality. We owe it to our nation, to our Armed Forces, and to the generations yet unborn,” he said.

This MoU signifies the start of a strategic partnership that will elevate Nigeria’s defence capabilities and contribute to the broader goal of national security and economic development.

Other stakeholders present to witness the signing of the agreement included the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar-Audu, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana and senior officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces.