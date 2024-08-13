Gov Sani Flags Off Distribution of 500 Trucks of Fertiliser to Farmers

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has flagged-off the distribution of 500 trucks of fertiliser (about 15 metric tonnes) to farmers in the state.

Speaking at the occasion on Monday in Kaduna, Sani said the event marks a significant milestone in the journey towards revitalization of the agricultural sector and ensuring food security in Kaduna State.

He said that 240,000 bags will be distributed to 120,000 smallholder farmers for free.

The governor said the benefiting smallholder farmers were carefully selected by an all-inclusive, non-partisan committee.

He added that the committee was made up of representatives of the Kaduna State Chapter of the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, Kaduna Elders Forum, the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and religious bodies, among others.

The governor said the initiative clearly demonstrates his administration’s steadfast commitment to empowering farmers and re-energizing the agricultural sector.

Sani said: “Agriculture is not only the backbone of our state’s economy but also a vital contributor to our overall growth and development.

“According to our latest GDP report, agriculture contributes 42.81 per cent to Kaduna State’s GDP and employs 42 per cent of the total workforce.

“Our state is a significant player in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, ranking first in the production of ginger, contributing 76.4 per cent to the national output.

“We also lead in maize production, contributing 7.4.per cent of the national yield, and we rank second in soybeans production, contributing 9.4 per cent.

Additionally, we are proud of our contributions to tomato, sorghum, rice paddy, and cowpea production, where Kaduna consistently ranks among the top producers in the country.”

According to him, these rankings underscore the government’s pivotal role in feeding the nation and driving agricultural productivity.

He said N22.54b was allocated to the agricultural sector in the state’s 2024 budget, noting that it is a significant increase from previous years and a resolve to cultivate a vibrant agricultural ecosystem.

According to the governor, since taking office in May 2023, remarkable progress had been made in enhancing food security, promoting rural livelihoods, and driving economic growth across the state.

He said some of achievements recorded include: “Tallafin Noma (A Koma Gona) initiative, a part of our broader palliative programme, targeted at 42,000 small holder farmers and cooperatives across the state’s 23 LGAs.

“We have distributed quality seeds, agrochemicals, NPK and urea fertilizers, power tillers, vegetable grinders, and knapsack sprayers with personal protective equipment…”

Sani disclosed that the state government has successfully attracted the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) project to Kaduna state.

He said the cutting-edge facility, supported by the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMbank), will provide testing, certification, and inspection services for agricultural products.

He added that the initiative will position Kaduna as a hub for these essential services, benefiting Nigeria and neighbouring African countries, and further enhancing the agricultural sector.