Sani Inaugurates Kaduna Skills Devt Council to Empower Youths

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has inaugurated the State Skills Development Council to empower the youths.

Speaking at the inauguration on Monday in Kaduna, Sani said the council will serve as the highest decision-making organ for skills development in the state.

“It will provide overall leadership and strategic direction for the development of strategies and an implementation plan for skills acquisition and development”, he said, adding that the initiative is a milestone in the efforts towards addressing skills deficit and empowering citizens, especially, the youths, to be relevant in a fast-changing world.

He noted that his administration is committed to investing in human capital to put Kaduna state youths in good stead to respond to the fast-changing needs of the 21st century and to effectively contribute to the economy.

“We are determined to decisively address the skills deficits of our people. We want our citizens to have the requisite skills to fill positions in the industries and other businesses we have attracted to the state”, the governor said.

According to him, the construction of the Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition Cities in Rigachikun, Samaru Kataf and Soba have reached advanced stages.

He noted that long-term impact of the centres in terms of employment generation and economic growth, will undoubtedly be far-reaching as the target beneficiaries would be equipped with the essential skills and entrepreneurial opportunities for financial independence.

He said: “The trainees will be equipped with a variety of vocational and technical skills including: Welding and Fabrication, Articulated Vehicle Driving, Automobile Gas Conversion, Automotive Mechatronics, Solar Power Installation, Electrical Installation, Tiling, POP Making, Carpentry and Joinery, Fashion and Design, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Aluminum Fabrication, and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

“The construction of the remodeled Panteka Market in Tudun Wada, Kaduna, is also progressing steadily.”

He said further that the remodeled Panteka Market will be a major centre for skills acquisition and job creation as the youths will be trained in carpentry, welding, painting, roofing, plumbing, electrical work and other trades.

The governor said the Kaduna State Government is collaborating with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to provide the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) certification which is an instrument approved by the Federal Executive Council for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired through technical and vocational training.

“This is a globally recognised certification which will provide our youths with employment opportunities across various industries within and outside the country.

“Other globally recognized certifications that will be acquired from the centres include Microsoft, Google, CISCO, Huawei and others”, he said.

He said members of the council were carefully selected based on their skills, competencies and commitment to the governance agenda of his administration, adding that he is confident that they will discharge the responsibility with total commitment and dedication

The council is charged with the responsibility of: develop a skills development framework for the state, develop a strategic implementation plan for skill acquisition for the state; annually, produce an action/operational plan for repositioning the skills development system in the state, aiming to address youth unemployment; coordinate and supervise the execution of the operational/action plan, among others .