Osun 2026: No Room for Bloodshed, Says APC Candidate, Oyebamiji

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji(AMBO), yesterday assured residents of a peaceful electoral process, declaring that there will be no room for bloodshed, violence, or harassment of voters and residents of the state.

Oyebamiji, who stated this in his hometown, Ikire, during ‘Victory Prayer’ organised by Irewole Muslim Community yesterday, also expressed confidence that he will win the gubernatorial poll billed for August 15, 2026.

He noted that his gubernatorial ambition is ordained by God, assuring the residents that “prosperity of the state is guaranteed under my leadership, and I will never disappoint you.”

According to him, “I want to tell you that you should not be perturbed because violence and chaos will not be recorded before, during, and after the election, and there won’t be bloodshed. I want to assure you that no one will harass you. During the election, there will be adequate security for the people of the state for free and fair elections.

“Our government will do so well in every sector, including security, education, health, workers’ welfare, youth empowerment, and job creation, among others. To civil servants, all your benefits will be given to you under my government, and I will approve training and other entitlements for them. APC is not frivolous, hence you will enjoy under our government.”

He recalled that as the managing director of Osun State Investment Company Limited (OSICOL), he increased the salaries of the agency’s workers four times in a year, and made the state venture into the oil and gas business, including housing.

Earlier, in his sermon, a cleric, Sheikh Abdulbasit Katibi-Bello, lauded the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for honouring the plea of the late Akire of Ikire to back Oyebamiji to become the governor of Osun State, and prayed earnestly for the emergence of Oyebamiji as the eighth governor of Osun State on August 15, 2026.

He said, “Before Oyebamiji was nominated as the governorship candidate of APC, he had been doing so well for everyone, and he never sectionalized any group or community. I want to urge everyone to support his ambition for a brighter Osun State.”

Also, the Chairman of the Irewole Muslim Community, Ademola Lasisi, urged the youths to go out en masse to vote for Oyebamiji as the governor of the state.

“I want to admonish our youths to go out of their way to mobilise support for the vote. It is not only the votes from this local government that will make him emerge, but we must strive in other councils to see to his victory.”

A leader of the Muslim Community in Irewole, Olayinka Edu, disclosed that they have been organising a kind of prayer since 1988 for natives of Ikire who want to contest.

“We are not for any political party,y but we support any of our members aspiring for political office. We are confident that Allah has answered our prayer.

“I am confident that Oyebamiji is the best choice for the 2026 Osun State gubernatorial seat. His philanthropic gesture is worthy of emulation, and he has the fear of God. He built 67 mosques in this federal constituency, erected churches, and even the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“He gave scholarships to our children and youths, and he has also provided health care outreaches for residents across the state. He has shown that he is worthy to be the governor even before now,” he said.