Ondo APC Primaries: Former Speaker Cautions Against Division, Set to Parley Aggrieved Contenders

Amid activities leading to the Ondo State national and state Assemblies’ primaries in ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly , Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele, has called for mutual understanding and decorum among contenders.

She has also opted to meet with all the aggrieved contenders soon, to bring about amicable resolution.

Akindele, who was Speaker of the seventh and eighth Assemblies and also a leading crusader for party cohesion and mobilisation in Ondo State , particularly sought cooperation with the leadership of the state governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as he meant well for all party members.

In a statement issued in Akure on Monday, doubly titled, “My Fellow APC Aspirants, Play the Big Game, Not Just the Ball” and “President Tinubu Re-Election is Non-negotiable”, Akindele emphasised that Governor Aiyedatiwa had top plans to ensure that the APC primaries are not raucous or divisive but ones that will make all members winners, in respective dimensions.

Her intervention came in the wake of some complaints over consensus agreements to candidature, at the various local councils in the state.

Appealing to the conscience of aspirants not picked during such agreements , Akindele stated, “We are all here by merit, driven by vision, strengthened by conviction, and united by a common platform that made our ambitions possible.

“But let us be clear: while ambition is personal, victory is collective.

“We must keep our eyes on the real prize; our contests should sharpen us, not scatter us.”

She further propped, stating, “The very platform that carries our aspirations, the Party we proudly belong to, and our big Apple, Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu), must not become collateral damage in the pursuit of individual goals”

According to her, a fractured house wins no mandate.

She also reminded aggrieved members that “our political relevance today is anchored in a larger force and leadership that inspired us to even step forward, as she added, “Our strength flows from that centre, and it must remain intact.”

“A wise man it was who said, division weakens even the strongest, while unity turns the weakest into an unstoppable force.

“The truth is simple: if the foundation shakes, no structure stands,” the former Speaker stressed.

Meaanehile, she appealed that the overriding mission before the party members is the continued success and re-election of President Bola Tinubu, and “in that shared victory lies the true pathway for our individual aspirations”.

“Yes, the Party has offered a level-playing field through either consensus or direct primaries; commendable and fair.

“But beyond process lies wisdom.

“We must each ask: are we acting strategically, or merely reacting emotionally?

“Ego has its place, but not at the expense of opportunity.

“I must be frank, while our ambition is negotiable, the re-election of the President is non-negotiable,” she further counselled.

To that extent, the former Speaker has proposed a parley involving all the aggrieved aspirants with a view to nipping all forms of disaffection in the bud, and to also present them evidence of assured future within the party.

“So here is a practical step forward: let us meet; let us talk, frankly, intelligently, and purposefully; let us align where it matters most.

“I am ready to host this engagement at my own cost and convenience, so we can shape a path that preserves our strength, sharpens our strategy, and secures our collective future.

“History rarely remembers those who merely contested; it remembers those who understood the moment,” she appealed.