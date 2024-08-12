Portland Gas: FG’s E-hailing CNG Conversion Programme Remains Game Changer

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Portland Gas, one of the companies partnering the federal government in its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) programme, at the weekend stated that the initiative remains a game-changer for the transportation sector in Nigeria.



Speaking at the launch of the ride sharing CNG conversion incentive programme in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr Folajimi Mohammed, stated that the programme will lead to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.



The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGi), he said, has been instrumental in paving the way for innovations that will reshape the way Nigerians think about transportation and energy consumption in the country.

One of the key components of the initiative, he said, is the Ride Share CNG Conversion Incentive Programme, a groundbreaking effort to encourage the adoption of CNG among ride-share drivers.



“This programme is a game-changer, offering substantial incentives for drivers to convert their vehicles to CNG, thereby reducing emissions and lowering fuel costs. It is a win-win for both the environment and the economy, and we at Portland Gas are fully committed to supporting this initiative in every way possible.

“In line with the PCNGi, we are also excited to introduce the MyCNG App, a user-friendly platform designed to facilitate the transition to CNG. This app provides real-time information on CNG stations, fuel prices, and conversion centres, making it easier than ever for drivers to embrace this cleaner, more cost-effective fuel option,” Mohammed stressed.



He argued that the success of the CNG initiative relies on efficient management and seamless service delivery, stressing that it’s the reason Portland Gas was complementing the PCNGi with the launch of a cutting-edge Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software.

“This software is designed to schedule and handle all auto conversion appointments, ensuring that every driver has a smooth and hassle-free experience when making the switch to CNG.



“Additionally, our CRM system will create and retain a comprehensive database of all conversions, enabling us to track progress, identify trends, and continuously improve our services.

“This database will be an invaluable resource, not just for Portland Gas, but for the entire CNG ecosystem. It will allow us to provide better support to our customers, optimise our operations, and contribute valuable insights to the broader CNG community.

“We believe that this initiative will set a new standard for service excellence in the CNG sector and further accelerate the adoption of this clean, efficient fuel,” he explained.



Also speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Halilu, at the programme graced by the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources, Ekperipe Ekpo, emphasised the significance of Pi-CNG in Nigeria’s gas revolution, noting that the Initiative had quickly become central to discussions on the nation’s energy future.



“A little over two months ago, we commissioned this all-in-one CNG facility in partnership with Portland and Dana Motors. This joint venture is part of NASENI’s vision to accelerate the delivery of market-ready products that reduce the cost of living, improve quality of life, and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he stated.



The Conversion Incentive Programme, aimed at the rideshare sector, including Uber and Bolt drivers, offers a 50 per cent discount to drivers who sign up and use the newly launched MY-CNG App.

“CNG is a cleaner, more affordable vehicle fuel, with the potential to reduce transportation costs by up to 70 per cent and deliver 40 per cent savings for car owners,” the EVC/CEO explained. He stressed that the initiative was a response to the current economic challenges, offering a viable solution to reduce the cost of living for Nigerians.



Halilu also highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving the milestones, commending partners Pi-CNG, Portland, and Dana Motors for their dedication. “Working together, we can and will transform Nigeria’s energy and transportation sectors,” he affirmed.

The launch of the MY-CNG App and the Conversion Incentive Programme, he said, reflects NASENI’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive national transformation.

The EVC reiterated NASENI’s role as a technology enabler, partnering with the private sector to bring innovative solutions to market and support national development goals, including energy efficiency, climate action, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

“NASENI remains Nigeria’s leading technology-transfer agency, purposely-built to fostering innovation, research, and development to support the country’s industrial growth and economic sustainability,” Halilu stressed.