‘EKIFEST Launched Ekiti’s Creative, Hospitality on Global Map’

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that the glamour surrounding the just-concluded Ekiti State Festival of Arts and Culture (EKIFEST) has showcased the state on the world map as home to hospitable, ingeniously artistic and culturally endowed people.

Oyebanji acknowledged that the weeklong event that featured various programmes attached with arts and culture, as well as the number of contingents that visited the state to participate in the festival, had impacted positively on the growth of the local economy.

Oyebanji stated these at the weekend during the grand finale of the 2024 edition of EKIFEST held at the palatial Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, saluted the security agencies for providing security cover for all the contingents throughout their stay in the state.

In the same fashion, Oyebanji commended the contingents for cooperating with the security outfits, saying their peaceful and lawful dispositions largely contributed to the glamour and reception EKIFEST 2024 garnered among the populace.

On the significance of EKIFEST, Oyebanji posited that the carnival-like event demonstrated that the government was making huge investment in arts and culture sector to boost creative industry to generate jobs and income for Ekiti citizens.

According to him, “With 2024 edition of EKIFEST, we have successfully showcased our rich cultural heritage, our sense of hospitality and creative arts to the world. The one-week programmes improved the commercial activities in the state, the contingents and other visitors were exposed to the ways of life of the Ekiti people.

“It familiarised the contingents from other states and FCT with the people of the state. The dance and drama competition for visiting states and, traditional wrestling were to encourage good performances, showcase healthy competition and the spirit of sportsmanship among the contingents.

“It is also to win awards for hard work. The bush bar/traditional cuisine was to show the rich local delicacies. On same day, command performance of Langbodo- a drama directed by our own Professor of Dance, Prof. Ojo Bakare, who is also the state Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, showcased the value of the culture of our dear state and the Yoruba people at large.

“The drama evidently portrayed the heart of bravery, unity of purpose and desire for peaceful co-existence, as a cogent tool for tangible development of a people. As a way of empowering our youths, improving their livelihood and building a peaceful society, dress making completion was organized as a part of the activities of the event. All the programmes were well packaged to refresh, equip and encourage all to preserve our cultural heritage.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, for leading by example, for creating an environment conducive for peace to reign in Ekiti State. I thank him for granting approval for the hosting of this kind of unifying event in the state.”

Oyebanji commended the First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, for her unique roles at equipping the youths, through creative enterprises such as the Adire Hub, which has empowered and lifted many households from shackles of poverty within the few months of its establishment.

She said: “This event was well planned, packaged and brilliantly executed. Ekiti State is indeed grateful to the leadership of the Ministry, Prof. Ojo Bakare. To other contingents from other states of the federation and FCT, I commend and appreciate your peaceful conduct during the events despite the apprehension of protests all over our country.”

In his submission, the state Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Prof Rasaq Ojo Bakare, assured the state that the state government would work hard on the gains of this year’s edition to make the subsequent annual programmes more grandiose.

He said: “Creative industry is our next oil. Nigeria will never lack or be poor if we can develop this sector. If you see what we have witnessed in the last few days with EKIFEST, you will realise that Nigeria has no reason to be poor.

“We appreciate the governor for believing in the creativity of our people to transform the state and take it to a higher pedestal. We are assuring you that we are going to implement all the policies of government in this sector, so that we can achieve the set goals for our citizens.”