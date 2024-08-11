Protesters’ Demands are Legitimate, Obasanjo Tells FG

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the federal government should listen to the demands of citizens protesting against the country’s economic crisis.

Obasanjo said most of those occupying public offices in Nigeria lacked the character to lead the country, adding that they should rather be behind bars or gallows.



He spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital when he hosted some members of the House of Representatives led by the lawmaker representing the Ideato North and South constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

On August 1, Nigerian youths in many states kicked off the #EndBadGovernance protests to demand an end to economic hardship, insecurity, and other challenges facing the country.



The former president said the youths took to the streets because the government failed to attend to their concerns.

“You are what you are today because you’re a Nigerian,” Obasanjo said.



“I am what I am also because I am Nigerian. So, why should they be Nigerians and be languishing in poverty?

“As I have warned earlier, we should know that we are all sitting on a keg of gunpowder if we fail to begin to do the right thing.

“For instance, what the youth are demanding is very legitimate and should be listened to, or why should they be denied what rightfully belongs to them?

“They make demands, and we are not listening to them. Many of them are frustrated, desperate, angry, and unemployed.

“What do we expect? They deserve to be given listening ears,” Obasanjo explained.



He said fixing term limits for public officeholders is not the issue, insisting that the mentality of government functionaries should change.

“The issue is not whether Nigeria should adopt a single six-year term or maintain the status quo,” Obasanjo said.

“If the mentality of the people in governance does not change, then Nigeria will remain where it is.



“For me, the issue is for us to get it right. Whether we have one term of six years or two terms of four years, where it’ll work is our mentality,” he added.

Obasanjo insisted that while electing leaders, Nigerians should consider their character, a quality he said most of the public office occupants lacked.

He said beyond rethinking Nigeria’s democracy, there’s a need for leadership with good character.



According to him, until leaders change their mentality the country can never see the change they desire.

He said “Our main problem is ourselves and until we are taking care of ourselves it doesn’t matter, we may have one term of four years, one term of six years, one term of seven years if it’s the same people and the same mentality and way we do things then it won’t change.

“Yes, the system; yes, democracy. We have to rethink democracy. We have to rethink the form of government. But what about the character of the people in government? With all due respect, most of them should be behind bars, some should even be on the gallows and that is the truth,” he added.