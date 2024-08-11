Kano Anti-graft Agency Uncovers N18bn Fund Siphoned by Politicians

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr. Muhuyi Rimingado, yesterday said the commission uncovered N18 billion funds siphoned by politicians in connivance with the civil servants in the state.



Rimingado disclosed this during a one-day capacity-building workshop organised by the commission in collaboration with the office of Kano State Head of Civil Service and International Idea (ROLAC II Programme) for Kano State Civil Service Directors on Anti-Corruption.



He said the civil servants were caught in the middle of corrupt practices in all cases investigated by the commission hence the need to organise the capacity- building workshop for civil servants to sensitise them not to be used by politicians to perpetrate corrupt practices.

Rimingado said 90 per cent of corrupt practices were perpetrated through procurement processes by politicians, which were done in connivance with the civil servants.



He said henceforth, the commission would penalise any civil servants found involved in any case of corruption in the state.

“We intend to sensitise the civil servants against being used by politicians against the law. They are caught in the middle of corrupt practices. All the corrupt practices the agency is investigating in Kano, civil servants are the ingredients and tools in the hands of those elements who operate at a high level.



“Again, 90 per cent of corruption cases are perpetrated through procurement services. When politicians want to steal, they use procurement as cover-up.

“So, we are here to sensitise them on anti-corruption law, public procurement and financial management laws. We are here to detail them on how to deal with the public finances of Kano State and anti-corruption laws and other relevant laws that will guide them on their mandates

“We also have the local government staff here because we have a case where the politicians used local government cashiers’ accounts to siphon public funds. The cashiers volunteered to withdraw the monies, take them to Bureau De Change and make returns.



“We want to warn them and warn them about the consequences of corrupt acts. Whoever is found in any case of corruption will be penalised. We are determined to impose the zero-tolerance to corruption principle of the state government,” the anti-graft agency Chairman, Rimingado, stated.

In his remarks, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, lamented how the immediate past administration looted the state’s treasury dry, saying “They spent all the eight years looting the state’s money”.



Governor Yusuf who was represented by his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, said the government would not condone corruption while urging the state civil servants to shun all forms of corruption and embrace honesty, dedication and selfless services for the development of the state.