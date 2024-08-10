FXTM to Host Financial Trading Seminar

The FXTM Academy has announced its Ultimate Financial Markets Trading Seminar, scheduled for August 17th.

The programme is expected to hold at FXTM Head Office in Lagos. This one-day seminar brings together some of the respected voices in the industry to provide attendees with invaluable insights, advanced strategies, and practical knowledge to succeed in the dynamic world of financial market trading.



A statement explained that the seminar was designed for traders at all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. It will feature a comprehensive agenda, including foundational topics, advanced technical analysis, risk management and market psychology.

Keynote speakers include Lukman Otunuga, a Senior Financial Market Analyst, Matthew Anthony, a Market Analyst/Educator and Pius Ogbu, a Trainer, Specialist, Client Education in the Financial Market Knowledge.



“This seminar is an incredible opportunity for anyone interested in the Financial Market trading to learn from leading industry experts. Topics to be covered in the training include; basic trading concepts to advanced trading strategies, while interactive workshops includes hands on sessions where participants can practice what they have learnt and receive personalised feedback.



“Experts will perform live trading, showcasing their strategies in real time. Participants can equally connect with like-minded traders and industry professionals to share insights and experiences,” a statement from the organisers explained.

Executive Director of FXTM in Nigeria, Abiola Akinyele said: “Our goal is to empower participants with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the market confidently and effectively.



“We are determined to offer training opportunities to traders and prospective traders, to ensure they develop the skills required for them to trade efficiently in the global market.

“Traders and new beginners are assured of huge opportunities to learn and become more professional in their trading skills. We are going to provide enough time and opportunities for questions, and our experts are ready and willing to provide the answers.”