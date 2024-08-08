NCC Partners NITRA on ICT Growth Conference 4.0

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida is billed to lead stakeholders to the annual roundtable and the fourth edition of the NITRA ICT Growth Conference that will x-ray the industry and chart its growth path.

The event, which is scheduled to hold today at the Citiheight Hotel, Ikeja Lagos, has its theme: ‘Impact of AI On National Development: Prospects, Policies and Challenges in Nigeria’.

Maida will lead industry regulators and decision makers in the various ICT subsectors, both in the private and public sectors, to discuss issues that will engender growth in the industry, and further position it as the nation’s economy driver.

Speaking on the event, the Chairman, NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi noted: “The theme of this year conference is aimed at complementing the various efforts by governments and private sector operators towards a digitalised Nigeria, especially in the area of Artificial Intelligence”.

The event targets to bring stakeholders in the ICT industry to discuss and find ways of accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) growth in the industry as a means of achieving laudable federal government set targets and policies, including those recorded in policy documents by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the NCC and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“Specifically, the forum will offer stakeholders the opportunities of reassessing and reinvigorating some policies to make maximum impact in the growth of AI in Nigeria. This is a growth conference, and stakeholders will be allowed to speak out on what the growth indices should be.” he said.