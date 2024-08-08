Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Strengthens Ties with UK Gambling Commission

In a bid to align its gaming regulations with global best practices, the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) embarked on a working visit to the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). The visit aimed at understanding regulatory operations and establishing a bilateral collaboration on information sharing and reciprocity.

Leading the delegation was the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Mr. Bashir Are, accompanied by Mr. Samuel Rowland, Head of Operations and Compliance, and Mr. Faruq Hassan, Manager of Strategy and Global Engagements.

The delegation delved into the corporate governance framework of the UKGC, examining the responsibilities and procedures that ensure effective operation. This exploration included an assessment of the UK’s gambling regulations and the organizational structure of the UKGC, which is renowned for being one of the most advanced regulatory bodies globally. Emerging trends and technologies were also considered to understand what makes the UKGC one of the leaders in gaming regulation.

A key focus of the visit was on responsible gambling. The LSLGA team sought to comprehend the UKGC’s responsible gambling processes and regulatory policies.

During the visit, the LSLGA team initiated frameworks for reciprocity arrangements, information sharing, and collaboration between the LSLGA and the UKGC. This partnership is expected to enhance regulatory operations, enforcement and promote best practices in gaming regulation.

The LSLGA delegation was received by a team from the UKGC including Mr. Jamie Wall, Senior Manager of International Regulatory Partnerships, Mr. Ian Angus, Director of Policy, Mr. Rab Grewal, Senior Manager of Market and Regulatory Insights, and Consumer Policy Managers Katherine Wilson and Katherine Jackson. Enforcement Manager Beth Potter also participated in the discussions and presentations.

Mr. Bashir Are expressed optimism about the visit, stating, “Our engagement with the UK Gambling Commission marks a significant step in our efforts to elevate gaming regulation standards in Lagos State to match global benchmarks. This collaboration will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of ensuring a responsible and well-regulated gaming environment.”

The working visit signifies the LSLGA’s commitment to adopting international best practices and fostering collaborations that enhance the regulatory landscape of gaming in Lagos State entrenched with global standards.