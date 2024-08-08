AfricaComicade’s Gamathon Returns for Fourth Edition

Iyke Bede writes that Gamathon, Africa’s premier convention for the interactive and immersive media industry, is a major event, attracting an average of over 2,000 unique visitors annually who come to learn, connect, and showcase their projects

AfricaComicade’s Gamathon, a key event for the African video games and immersive media industry is returning for its fourth edition. Running under the theme ‘Thrive’, the convention will be held in Lagos from September 30 to October 5, 2024.

Gamathon is a major industry event, attracting an average of over 2,000 unique visitors annually who come to learn, connect, and showcase their projects. As Africa’s premier convention for the interactive and immersive media industry (including games, digital art, and extended reality), it provides a platform for stakeholders to exhibit their work, network, and seek opportunities for collaboration and funding. The hybrid event includes workshops, industry talks, panel sessions, pitch competitions, exhibitions, and a game jam.

“We are on a mission to build a sustainable creative industry,” stated Oscar Michael, founder of AfricaComicade. “Our goal is to provide stakeholders with the right information and connections to achieve our collective objectives.”

Michael added, “Gamathon bridges industries and markets by offering tailored experiences for diverse audiences. Corporates and VCs can explore the video games, immersive, and interactive media sectors, while industry professionals can showcase their work, pitch for funding, and network with investors. Since inception, we’ve invested over $50,000 in the ecosystem through prototype grants and jam prizes. Those entering the industry can learn, find potential partners or employers, and gain insights through our training and workshops.”

Since its launch in 2020, Gamathon has successfully united global stakeholders and forged partnerships with major industry players such as XBOX, STEAM, UNITY, Rovio, Carry 1st, the IGDA Foundation, IndieGame Business, and Humble Bundle. These collaborations have facilitated dynamic discussions and enhanced understanding of the African video game industry’s potential.

In 2023 alone, over $30,000 was distributed as prototype grants and jam prizes, introducing 2,000+ youths to the industry and publishing 20+ game projects from within the community.

Michael noted that despite these achievements, the industry has yet to realise its full potential regarding funding and investments.

“The sector lacks entrepreneurs, marketers, and communicators, with many outside professionals unaware of its opportunities,” he stated. “Our challenge is to educate stakeholders outside the video games industry, who often hold cultural biases and doubt its profitability, leading to limited support for our initiatives.”

This year’s Gamathon will feature a game jam showcasing African game development talent, an arc pitch providing game studio founders and indie developers the chance to pitch for prototype grants, and an industry showcase for creative outputs. Additional highlights include a tour of Lagos, panel sessions fostering interactive discussions, and a gaming expo. The event will cover digital art and animation, video game development, and extended reality verticals.

For more information on event schedules and ticket purchases, stakeholders can visit AfricaComicade’s official handles and website.