PlungeSmile to Impact 30m Students in Africa

Apart from its achievement of feeding 1,000 students every day in Nigeria, PlungeSmile has disclosed plan of reaching out to 30 million students across Africa in the next 30 years.

PlungeSmile Foundation in the past 20 years of operation in education and health in public schools has been providing school kits, uniforms, and nutrition for students, including providing relief materials to residents of communities.

Celebrating two decades of establishment and the 50th birthday of Plungesmile President, Mr. Olayemi Popoola, he expressed joy on the foundation’s track record of impacting lives every day.

He also canvassed for support from corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to help the foundation reach out to more students. Poor said: “Personally, helping people and making them smile has been central to my life’s ambition. I’m always happy looking back to see what our foundation has been doing for decades and the life we are improving across the education sector.

“Doing good has been in-built since I was young. When we started our business, the Reliance Group, we weren’t particular about making money but also impacting lives, which is what we have been doing.

“Helping people doesn’t come with challenges but determination. We are determined to help with available resources and create an impact in our little way. We are also using this medium to canvas good support from corporate organisations.

“We have a 50-year ambition of impacting 30 million students across Africa. At the moment we have only adopted about eight schools and we feed 1,000 students per day. We are hopeful that we can extend this to other schools across Nigeria.”

The Vice President of the Foundation, Mr. Andy Akukwe, also shared the vision and mission of the foundation.

“Plungesmile empowers and uplifts marginalized individuals and communities by providing comprehensive support and resources. Through collaboration, advocacy, and innovative solutions, we aim to breach the cycle of poverty and inequality, fostering sustainable development and long-term positive change.

“We are committed to nurturing hope, inspiring resilience, and fostering a sense of belonging, ensuring no one is left behind. Together, we can build a brighter future for all.

“PlungeSmile Foundation is dedicated to creating impactful programs that drive positive change and uplift rural communities. Through our comprehensive initiatives in education, health and nutrition, and infrastructure, we are committed to transforming lives and building a brighter future for all,” he said.