JAMB Registrar Lauds OAU for Encouraging Mentorship, Academic Excellence

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has commended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, for encouraging mentorship and academic excellence in securing the future of the university.

Oloyede also cautioned parents of admission seekers into Nigerian universities against age falsification of their children and wards in an attempt to meet the 18-year minimum age requirement, warning that by doing so, they are pushing the children into the world of corruption and crimes.

He spoke to journalists on the sideline of the presentation of the 2024 Academic and Research Excellence Award to a renowned Ilorin-based legal giant and Professor of Practice, Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), by the university.

Oloyede, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, said for universities to really live up to their expectations as ivory towers, they must encourage and reward excellence in addition to promoting scholarship and academic research.

Oloyede, who described the choice of the awardee as the “right choice”, said the decision of the OAU’s management to celebrate the awardee and the 2024 OAU university stars (scholars) was the right principle adopted in promoting scholarship and excellence.

He said, “My take home from this event is to demonstrate that universities have the potential for development and part of the development is to recognise the tools for development and to encourage development. The Obafemi Awolowo University has identified brilliance and it is customary to universities all over the world that brilliant students are tagged university scholars and they are encouraged to aspire to replace the current academics.

“They are planning for the future and by recognizing Yusuf Olaolu Ali. They are encouraging mentors so that they can mentor others and those other people they are mentoring can also mentor others. It’s a way of increasing our capacity to develop those who will develop the nation.”

On the age limit conversation, the JAMB registrar said, “This year, the minimum age is 16, not 18. How many brilliant students do you have at the end of the day? People are cutting corners instead of us to address the root of our problem. We’re making excuses.”

He added, “Primary school starts from age 6 and undergo 12 years of training before going to university. It’s not a new policy. Fortunately, the minister has agreed that this year it will be 16. We should get our acts right and we should agree that abnormality is becoming normal.

“How can you say 50% of the class are extra brilliant? What are we seeing at the end of the day? People are cutting corners and are acting against the interest of the students. Why do you want to prematurely produce a person that is not ready biologically?”

Earlier, the honouree, Ali urged students in the country to continue to use their potential and possibilities to become the nation’s future leaders.

The legal luminary said, “You have the power to shape the world to make a difference and leave lasting impacts and legacies on those around you. Believe in yourself, trust in your abilities and have faith in your capacity to achieve greatness. You can soar.”

Ali added, “Set goals that inspire you and work diligently to achieve them with unwavering dedication and perseverance.”