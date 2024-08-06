20 Years On! Tribute to Chief Debo Akande, SAN 

Chief Adebowale Joseph Durojaiye Akande, SAN, joined the saints triumphant on August 8, 2004. 20 years on, his daughters, Hon. Justice Adenike Coker of the Lagos State High Court and Adejoke Oyatolu, Margaret Egbe, John Adeleke and Yusuf Hammed pay tribute to this legal icon. May his soul continue to rest in peace. Amen

Memorial Tribute to Chief Adebowale Joseph Akande, SAN, JP

The 20th Memorial Anniversary of this great man, better and usually known as Chief Debo Akande, SAN, my beloved father, friend and mentor, brings home the reality of shortness of time in this life.

It is unbelievable that 20 years have passed since the shocking news of his passing on the 8th of August, 2004, at St Thomas’s hospital, London, UK.

Chief had a larger than life personality and presence. As a typical Gemini born in June on the 9th day of that auspicious month in 1938, you could not miss him when he is the room. An advocate par excellence, I honed my practice skills working with him for over 16 years before my elevation to the High Court of Lagos State Bench. I recall that he was much admired by many, including Judges who appreciated the brevity of his Written Addresses and Briefs, and emulated by younger Lawyers who liked his bow-tie style of formal western dress, amongst other characteristics.

A frank, loyal, straightforward man who stood for fairness and equity, he did not suffer fools gladly in his lifetime. Initially, this may not have endeared him to some, but many of these same people knew to reach out to him if they needed someone in their corner to fight for their rights, or resolve their issues or disputes fairly.

As a Father, he was very interested in every step I took in my education and career trajectory, and was proud to introduce me to all or any of his friends or work associates. This has stood me in good stead, and I look fondly daily at the plaque he gave to me just before he passed which states “Ranti Òmò èni ti wòn șe’ – meaning Remember the Child of who you are. As they say, a good name is worth more than gold or silver!

Chief Debo Akande, SAN was also a good and caring grandfather to his grandchildren in his lifetime and they loved spending time at his residence with my beloved late mother, his dear wife Professor Jadesola Akande, OFR. He was also a rallying point for his extended family, and was at peace with God at the point of his passing.

To say we miss him in the legal stratosphere or within the family, is an understatement. DASAN & Associates legacy in your honour keeps the flag flying as best as it can.

Continue to rest in perfect peace Chief Debo Akande, SAN in the bosom of the Lord. Amen.

Hon. Justice Adenike J. Coker (Mrs), Judge, High Court of Lagos State; Head, Criminal Division, Ikeja

20 Years Without You, Daddy

Daddy, the pain and void from your loss remain fresh. You were very dedicated to God, your family, the legal profession, and those you loved. I am grateful for your love and all the sacrifices you made until your last day. You were a true role model, very hardworking, and extremely principled. I am thankful to God for all the memories, even though I wish we had more time.

Family meant everything to you. Growing up, I remember our mandatory weekly family meals. It was your opportunity to ask us questions about school and the week, and it was also the time for any offender(s) from the previous week to be scolded. Now, I understand and appreciate the importance of that weekly tradition.

I enjoyed your trips to California, when I was in school. I was looking forward to your yearly visit 20 years ago, just after my summer school. But, sadly, I came home for your funeral. It was tough and extremely painful, especially for Mummy. Watching her hurt was heartbreaking; she loved you unconditionally.

Thank you, Daddy, for being such an excellent example of love, loyalty, and hard work. I miss you every day, but I know you are resting peacefully with your maker and beautiful wife.

Your legacy as a great father, Lawyer, philanthropist, and human lives on.

I love you, Daddy, aka CDA.

Sun re, Adebowale Durojaiye Akande, SAN.

Love, Adejoke Oyatolu

An Exceptional Boss

Chief was not just an exceptional boss, leader and mentor, but a wonderful father.

As a boss, his guidance, wisdom, and unwavering support had a profound impact on my professional journey. As a leader, his dedication, expertise, and kindness inspired me, and helped mould me for the journey ahead.

As a Father, he never distinguished between Nike and us, and whenever he travelled abroad and returned with presents, he would ask the oldest to choose before the youngest. I still retain my LV bag to this day. His home was open to us all, and he was a loving father. I’m grateful for the opportunities provided, and the trust he placed in me. When Nike was appointed to the Bench, he insisted l gave the toast, a great honour from a loving father.

A disciplinarian, an outstanding boss and role model. It was an honour to have been mentored under Chief’s leadership. He remains engraved forever in my heart. Our very own Chief Debo Akande, SAN.

Sincerely, Margaret Egbe

Tribute to Chief Adebowale Durojaiye Akande, SAN

When, the Hon. Justice ‘Nike Akande-Coker, informed me about the forthcoming 20th Memorial Anniversary Tribute for her dear father, Chief ‘Debo Akande, SAN, a few weeks ago, I had absolutely no hesitation in wanting to pen a few words, about the late Chief, as the kind and considerate man, I came to know. He left an indelible mark, in my life, as well as in the ‘sands of time’.

From Chief’s unique semi-Afro hairstyle complete with its pronounced parting, to his jaunty gait, as he arrived at Western House after court sessions, in his pin-striped trousers, waistcoat! carrying his gown. There was a caring greeting for everyone, from the car park attendants to the the “characters” at the reception, to the bored and half-asleep lift attendants, as well as those tenants (and visitors), whose eye he would catch, or those of us who would gravitate towards him to respectfully offer our own greetings. He had time for everyone, and it was common for me to have gone from accommodating a planned brief greeting downstairs, to accompanying him up to the 17th or 18th Floor, I forget which, and finding myself spending an impromptu hour or two with him in the Chambers.

Chief Akande was not only an intellectual, but also a great raconteur. Despite the age gap, I like to think that we had much in common, not least of all that we were also both members of the Inner Temple, in London, where I had started out out as a Pupil Barrister at The Cloisters, No.1 Pump Court, thanks to the late John Platts-Mills Q.C. (a former Labour MP and notably, defence counsel to the likes of the “Great Train Robbers” and Ronnie Kray, the other half of the “Kray Twins”). One would leave feeling all the better for the interlude, invariably enlightened about Nigeria’s past, present and with an indicator of what was supposed to have been its future. I’m not so sure that he, and the likes of the late great Chief Obafemi Awolowo, SAN (another of my father’s Lawyers), would be particularly enamoured by the outcome, all these years later.

Chief Debo Akande, SAN, had been one of my father’s many Lawyers, but, was also a dear friend. He very kindly transferred that friendship to the young me, after 1987. I remain particularly touched that when I returned to Nigeria upon my father, Chief Adebayo Adeleke’s untimely passing at the age of just 54, Chief Akande promptly reached out to me, and we bonded. Memorably for me, a few years later, when I encountered a Landlord & Tenant issue, that I briefly discussed with him in passing in the lift, he sent a message down to myself and Mrs Shirley Fiberesima, requesting that he have a chance to look through the documentation, to give me some advice. He later said that he would file the necessary court papers. About a year later, he sent down a note to say that the case was over, and that we had won. I rushed upstairs to thank him, a great weight lifted off my shoulders. Upstairs, he made a point of saying that I owed him nothing, that it was the least he could do for his departed friend, my father. Talk about “walking the walk” and not just “talking the talk”, I may not have been underprivileged, but, is this not the epitome of this great man, who, as far back as 1974, became the Director of Operations for the Nigerian Legal Aid Association, an organisation that had been set up to provide legal aid to all who needed representation?

Thank you once again, to the memory of this wonderful man, and to his children and well-wishers who have arranged this opportunity for the airing of many fond and enduring memories again. May his gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace.

John Adeyemi Adeleke

(On behalf of the family of the late Chief Adebayo Adeleke)

Tribute to My Boss, Chief Adebowale Durojaiye Akande, SAN

I am Yusuf Hammed from Lagos Island! I started working with Chief Debo Akande, SAN in December 2002, as a Litigation officer, now DASAN & Associates, and to date, I’m still with the firm as the Office Manager.

CDA was a good role model to me, he gave me confidence at all times. I am always proud to mention that I work with Chief Debo Akande & Co (SAN). CDA was a father, a good defender, and a good fighter at the Bar. I always try to emulate him at all times, so his memories will surely live on.

Memories

Chief played with everyone when it was time to play, so everyone has a nickname like:

Biodun liews aka Mr Tombolo

Yusuf Hammed aka Mr Campos

Tope Afolabi aka Sisi Konga

Mrs Ikechukewe aka Sisi

Just like his slogan, “YES”.

For example, if anybody made a mistake, Chief would jokingly say that the person would not accompany us to Igbosere, our new office then, and we would all laugh at it.

Daddy, we miss you so much, the way you supported us financially, your impact has gone a long way in our lives. I miss you so much, especially the way you used to call my name, Mr Campos.

May Almighty God continue to grant you eternal rest. I personally miss you because, the day you were traveling to London, you promised me so many things when you came back, but I didn’t know you would never return from that trip.

Your legacy still remains Sir, continued by your daughter Hon. Justice Adenike Coker.

Yusuf Hammed (Mr Campos)