Wike’s Curious Silence on Nwanyanwu’s Grave Allegations 

Notes for File

Since the National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was planning to run against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, the minister has curiously remained silent.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE NEWS Channel recently, Nwanyanwu alleged that Wike would vie for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ZLP chairman said the plot by Wike to control the political structures of PDP and APC in Rivers State and the structure of PDP at national level which the minister frequently talks about were signs that he was planning to contest the 2027 presidential election.

He challenged the FCT minister to deny the allegations so that he could bring more evidence, pointing out that Wike was also planning to nominate a running mate from the North.

Soon after, Nwanyanwu raised the alarm that since he made the allegations against Wike, some unknown persons have been following him with vehicles and have been monitoring his movements.

Many Nigerians are surprised that since Nwanyanwu made the allegations, the minister who has a record of responding to every issue against him, and throwing tantrums at political opponents, has remained stoically silent, lending credibility to the allegations.

Those who spoke with THISDAY likened Wike’s silence to an allegation against him by a former senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE NEWS Channel, Melaye had claimed that Wike secretly lobbied and also called him 19 times in two hours, lobbying to become Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

The former senator insisted that Wike lacked the character, integrity and equity he was always posturing that he possessed, adding that his conduct was full of deceit, lies and sophistry.

Melaye noted that it was when he told the minister that the former vice president had picked the then Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, that he started claiming that he was fighting for a southerner to become president.

It is on record that the minister never responded to Melaye who vowed to expose him further.

The question agitating the minds of many Nigerians is: Does Wike’s silence imply that Nwanyanwu’s allegations are true just like Melaye’s?