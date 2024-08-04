Enyimba, Shooting Stars in Crunch Match as Coal City Cup Enters Crucial Stage 

The 1st edition of the Coal City International Cup has entered a crucial stage, starting today, as two top teams in the Nigeria Premier Football League lock horns in Enugu.

Enyimba lost 1-0 to Rangers in the first match and will need an outright win to bounce back into the reckoning for a semifinal berth.

Shooting Stars may require a draw after playing a draw in their first game against Coal City.

The qualification of the Ibadan side may depend on the result of the other games.

Remo put themselves into the reckoning for a semifinal berth after their 2-1 victory over FC Kallon.

They required a draw against the Enugu-based side to qualify for the semis.

Coal City played a 2-2 draw against Shooting Stars and needed an outright win to play in the next stage of the pre-season tournament.

Rangers need just a point against FC Kallon today to move into the semis while Kallon will need to win and hope for a favourable result from the other two games to progress.

The Managing Director of SKI HI Entertainment, IfeanyiChukwu Ogbu, said he was happy with the conduct of all the six participating teams so far.

“We sure have many reasons to rejoice but I am particularly happy that all the teams have displayed a high level of discipline and professionalism,” he said.