Spiro Officially Launches Electric Vehicles in Ogun

Bennett Oghifo

Spiro, Africa’s largest electric vehicle (EV) player, has announced the official launch of its operations in Ogun State. The launch event which took place on 31st July 2024 at a grand ceremony at the Arcade Ground, Ogun state Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, attended by His Excellency, Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun, The Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Said Alkali, The Honourable Minister of Transportation, other government officials, traditional rulers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders. This landmark expansion marks a pivotal moment in the electric mobility landscape of Nigeria’s largest economy.

With more than 17,000 electric motorbikes already deployed across sub–Saharan Africa, Spiro’s strategic expansion into Nigeria will see its presence in up to eight of Nigeria’s major provinces, including Abeokuta, Ibadan, Lagos, and Abuja. This dedicated effort aims to electrify the nation’s mobility, substantially reducing carbon emissions while promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing the quality of life for Nigerians.

In Africa, greenhouse gas emissions from transportation are growing at a rate of 7% each year. Air pollution is the second biggest killer across the continent, associated with heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer. Around 1.1 million people die prematurely from air pollution in Africa each year.

Spiro’s unique model is centered around battery swapping, allowing riders to use Spiro’s swapping stations, fast and slow chargers, and home charging solutions – a flexible solution to ensure the delivery of energy when and where our customers need it. State of Charge (SoC) technology significantly enhances the Spiro riding experience, offering a seamless, efficient, and environmentally friendly mode of transport.

Strategic Partnerships for Growing Nigeria’s EV Ecosystem

The company’s expansion is further supported by strategic partnerships that have accelerated the growth of Spiro’s charging network. This network expansion is pivotal in making EVs a viable option for more people, contributing to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development.

In Nigeria, Spiro has already announced strategic partnerships with Max, Dot, and Onocon, who share our vision for a cleaner and healthier world, where riders have access to affordable and reliable transportation and cutting-edge technology.

“Our expansion marks a new chapter for Spiro and the broader EV ecosystem in Nigeria. We’ll deploy a significant number of bikes in our first year in Nigeria, enabling a lifestyle shift towards cleaner, more sustainable transportation options. Our goal is to electrify mobility across Africa, and Nigeria, as Africa’s economic powerhouse, represents an important step on that journey,” said Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro.

Championing Environmental Sustainability and Quality of Life

Spiro’s foray into Nigeria is underpinned by a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the enhancement of the African smart energy ecosystem. Spiro’s automated swap stations embody Spiro’s dedication to offering efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Spiro’s innovative battery swapping model stands at the core of its mission to redefine sustainable mobility across Africa. This groundbreaking system allows electric vehicle (EV) users to replace their depleted batteries with fully charged ones in mere seconds, eliminating the lengthy wait times associated with traditional charging methods.

Government and Community Endorsement

The initiative has garnered strong support from local governments, including an endorsement from Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who highlighted the multiple benefits of electric bikes. Spiro has already established a significant presence in key African markets, actively transforming the transportation landscape in Togo, Benin, Kenya, and Rwanda Ghana and Uganda with its eco-friendly electric vehicles (EVs) and pioneering battery swapping technology. Spiro is set to expand its reach further, with plans to soon enter a number of additional countries.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State: “Spiro’s electric bikes promise a future of reduced environmental impact, economic savings, and improved community health. We’re proud to collaborate on this sustainable venture, setting a green standard for transportation in Nigeria.”