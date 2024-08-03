Edo 2024: I Don’t Need Outlandish Grammar to Tackle Insecurity, Fix Dilapidated Infrastructure, Says Okpebholo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Edo State Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21st, 2024 election, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that he doesn’t require big grammar to tackle insecurity, provide functional health care, fix dilapidated roads, respect traditional institution and revamp the collapsed educational system in the state if voted into power.

The APC governorship hopeful who made this statement in an apparent reference to his political critics who in a derogatory manner described him as a “mute” candidate, also declared that state urgently need a ‘panel beater’, to fix deplorable state broken infrastructures and restore the state back to it lost glory.

Okpebholo who spoke to THISDAY in Benin-City, said under his watch his administration will immediately declare a state of emergency on insecurity adding that he doesn’t really need a manifesto to understand how to deal with the multi-hydra-headed problems and suffering inflicted on the state by the PDP led government in the state.

He also challenged Governor Godwin Obaseki to give account of the huge monthly allocation, security vote and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) the state has received in the almost eight years of his administration.

He said, “If elected by the special grace of God come September 21st, my job is to do things differently and restore Edo State back to its lost glory. We therefore need a courageous leader that will do things rightly for the benefit of Edo people.

“Today, Edo State is receiving N11 billion in monthly allocation with the debt profile put at N135 billion thereby mortgaging the future of our children.

“At this point what Edo really needs is a panel beater. I’m here to panel beat the state where there will be no thuggery, where Bendel Brewery will function again, where our roads will be fixed, where our children will have a functional educational system with teachers in our class rooms both in the urban and rural areas.

“I’m coming as a servant leader to the people where I will introduce practical governance and govern with empathy and love for the people.”

Okpebholo therefore, blamed bad governance in the country on Nigerians who, according to him, always vote the wrong people into office after collecting money during elections.