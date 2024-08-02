50 Journalists Undergo Training on Technology, Innovative Reporting 

StartupSouth Enterprise Development LTD/GTE, yesterday trained 50 journalists in the South-south region on how to utilise innovative technology tools in reporting events and ecosystem in the Niger Delta and beyond.

The organisation is a startup ecosystem development and advocacy outfit that inspires founders building high-scale ventures in Nigeria with specific focus on the South-south and South-east regions.

Addressing the participants, the Convener, Uche Aniche, said that the workshop was aimed at training journalists in technology reporting.

Aniche also said that the workshop would enable journalists in the Niger Delta region to understand the terms and tools of innovative technologies to be able to report the upcoming launch of innovative groundbreaking solution built by Xend Finance.

He urged journalists to be passionate and intentional in their understanding of technology innovation, the importance of applying them in their daily reportage to promote accountability in society.

One of the facilitators and Head of News, Nigeria Info FM, Port Harcourt, Mrs Chioma Ezenwafor, said that technology reporting had gone very far and creating publicity about latest innovation.

Ezenwafor said that technology and innovative reporting entailed using modern and innovative technological tools in reporting events and the ecosystem.

She further underscored the importance of knowing innovative technology terms and using them appropriately in reporting or writing articles as journalists.

She said that technology journalism helps to drive innovations, can also drive power, and help journalists to ask right questions when things are going wrong in the technology industries, and hold them accountable.

Ezenwafor urged journalists to understand the tech journalism landscape, the key tech and innovation, which she mentioned as Fin tech, Edtech, Agritech, blockchain and Health tech.

She also urged them to niche down and report on any of these tech keys and also identify the relevant stories in the tech innovation.

A Senior Tech Writer, TechCabal,

Mr Frank Eleanya, urged journalists to use apps on their smartphones to harness the potentials of tech innovation.

Eleanya also advised them to build strong online presence, personal branding and audience engagement aside storytelling.

He urged journalists to use data to create compelling narratives in storytelling, and also study the history of tech before reporting tech innovations.

Contributing, the Founder of iBrandTV, Mr Keni Akintoye, urged journalists to identify tech tools that can make them stand out as experts.

Akintoye further encouraged them to understand data analysis and use them in their daily work to produce quality reports.